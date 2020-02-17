Exponential RPA And AI At Nielsen

Nielsen logo

Measurement and predictive analytics have long powered Nielsen’s two businesses—Nielsen Global Connect, focused on what consumers buy, and Nielsen Global Media, focused on what people watch. Clients depend on Nielsen to provide accurate, actionable information and a complete picture of complex and changing marketplaces. And to continue delivering on these expectations, Nielsen needed to look inward and transform.

Nielsen began to drive transformation through artificial intelligence and automation tools in 2017. Deborah Fassi, the Paris-based Senior Vice President of Transformation and Automation, was initially focused on how automation, machine learning and other types of AI could transform Nielsen’s internal processes. She is also increasingly focused on how these tools can help provide Nielsen clients with a better service, so that they can understand their customers and markets.

She realized after moving into the job that some of the most dramatic benefits—at least in the short term—could be provided through automation of existing tasks and processes. They often involved structured activities that could be performed by robotic process automation (RPA) and related tools, and could also benefit from the information integration capabilities of RPA. She formed an RPA Center of Excellence in 2016 and put Oleg Royz in charge of it as Vice President, Global Digital Transformation and RPA. The initial goals for RPA were ambitious. Fassi and Royz hoped to scale RPA globally and deliver automation services across Nielsen’s multiple business units in 104 countries.

The Evolution of RPA at Nielsen

RPA was always intended to be one of a mix of technologies used to accelerate Nielsen’s transformation, along with machine learning, artificial Intelligence and investment in scalable cloud platforms and services. Fassi and Royz believed that RPA would be a great solution to some of Nielsen’s fragmented processes because it could pull information from multiple systems and provide integrated data to the processes. They chose UiPath as the company standard for RPA.

Although the goal was to scale RPA rapidly, initial adoption was slow. Fassi and Royz had an initial expectation of hard savings as a result of RPA productivity, but had little data to support those benefit cases. They spent a lot of time evangelizing for the technology in terms of both its benefits and its reliability and security. Managers around the company didn’t fully understand the value of the technology, and were reluctant to allocate resources to implement it—and be accountable for hard savings.

Fassi and Royz ultimately decided to pivot to a new approach, backed by Nielsen’s executives, to implementing RPA with the support of dedicated RPA developers and by focusing on time savings instead of cost reduction. They advertised the technology to every manager with a team as a way to make their businesses more efficient. Managers would appoint someone on their teams to work with the CoE and provide process knowledge, and the CoE would develop the RPA application at no cost to the manager’s budget. The RPA CoE would eliminate the financial and implementation risk. All development would be centrally funded. Managers would have complete freedom on how they would use the saved hours, and the RPA CoE would only track hours of manual work saved. As Fassi put it:

We told them that in two months you can get your process automated for free.

The CoE also supported access to the free training offered by UiPath. It was a dramatic transformation in how Nielsen approached automation.

With this new approach, adoption and enthusiasm increased rapidly. Oleg Royz’s CoE has now worked with forty different business units around the company. The pace of RPA development increased dramatically. Many employees volunteered to take UiPath training, and became RPA champions and ambassadors throughout the business.

Fassi says that the CoE measures its success by employee hours automated—each full-time equivalent is 2000 hours per year. The CoE’s implementation team has a maximum throughput of 300,000 hours of new automation per year. So far, it can document savings of 450,000 hours in total. Fassi says she doesn’t need to know what is happening with the saved hours; “That’s up to the business,” she notes. She doesn’t think that it is leading to large-scale job loss, since the business is growing. “In some teams we have definitely had some attrition, and RPA makes dealing with that easier.” Some aspects of Nielsen’s business were growing rapidly, and the teams supporting them were very stressed. They found the RPA offering very attractive and found it helpful to deal with the growth.

RPA in the AI Mix

Fassi has AI and machine learning in her portfolio as well, and Nielsen is attempting to connect RPA robots with AI and other tools. They have already combined RPA with optical character recognition (OCR) to extract information from documents, and with natural language generation (NLG) to create automated summaries of business presentations. Some of their robots are integrated with chatbots as well, and can make phone calls.

Some of their RPA applications are augmented with machine learning as well. The most common application is for text classification, so that client inquiries or work instructions can be routed to the right people or departments.

They also use RPA to integrate with a variety of enterprise applications. Processes that involve ServiceNow, Salesforce.com and SAP can be automated with RPA robots. In the past, they have used people as the “integration glue” to submit data and create metrics; now they are allowing more time for creative thinking and value-adding activities.

Fassi says that the exponential increase in RPA usage has begun to drive cultural change. Senior managers are excited about the opportunity to improve margins through greater efficiency, and increase trust through higher information quality. Managers can use the tools to better understand their teams’ financial performance and test new ideas. Every employee is empowered to think about manual and repetitive tasks they are performing and whether they might create their own automation. And many of the improved internal processes eventually also benefit clients.

Fassi argues that automation is rapidly becoming a competitive advantage for Nielsen:

RPA took off slowly, but it has grown exponentially. Now that our operational processes are increasingly automated, they are becoming much more efficient. We are gathering much more data now, and we need to be better at analyzing it for ourselves and our clients. Automation makes that possible.

