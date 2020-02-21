Home Finance Exxon Mobil Stock Getting Very Oversold
Exxon Mobil Stock Getting Very Oversold

written by Forbes February 21, 2020
In trading on Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $58.79 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Exxon Mobil Corp, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 44.1, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 40.1, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 45.1, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 54.8.

A bullish investor could look at XOM’s 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XOM’s low point in its 52 week range is $58.79 per share, with $83.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.01. Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day.

