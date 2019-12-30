Facades+: A 2020 Conference To Know And Go

“Facades are where the public is directly exposed to architecture.”

Getty

What if there was a conference series from coast to coast about new building exteriors?

Facades+ is that series. The goal is to provide a focal point on next-generation facades. To do so, Facades+ convenes building professionals to share insights about design, materials, fabrication, installation and performance of facades, which are a part of, and apart from, architectural movements of the 21st century.

The format of the Facades+ series brings opportunities for sponsorships, connections and learning, like networking among peers across industries and serving as a conduit for onsite AIA continuing education units. By hosting in multiple cities, the forum allows for a local flair combined with robust conversations within the tailored itinerary.

Contemporary architecture along pedestrian pathway

Getty

The annual Facades+ conference series is presented by the Architect’s Newspaper, from the AN Media Group, two well-respected names among readership from the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professions. Since 2012, Facades+ has attracted the AEC industry around the transfer of knowledge about new building enclosures.

But, why have a conference on building facades?

“Facades are where the public is directly exposed to architecture,” said Diana Darling, director of Facades+, and founder and publisher of the Architect’s Newspaper. “Discussions focused on their materiality and assembly allow AEC practitioners to share ideas and advance the industry overall.”

Outdoor facilities beside new low-energy residences

Getty

“Additionally, facades bridge structure and environment,” Darling added, “and any serious discussion of sustainability includes technological developments of high-performance enclosures.”

The 2020 conference locations include: San Francisco, Washington D.C., South Florida, Portland, New York City, Charlotte, Boston, Kansas City, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Toronto and Seattle.

The Facades+ sessions, expos and workshops also draw professionals from outside of the traditional AEC crowd.

“Our conference programming often includes city and regional officials, developers and nongovernmental leaders,” Darling noted. “Through including non-AEC professionals, and also encouraging their attendance, we bring together all decision-makers in the process.”

For a fresh 2020 conference experience on the built environment with plenty of cross-sector interaction, get registered for Facades+.

“We provide architects, engineers, contractors, developers and policymakers a greater window into the design process.”

Source