Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Restrict Employee Travel To China Over Coronavirus Outbreak

issued an increased travel warning against all nonessential travel to China.

In this photo taken on January 25, 2020, medical staff wearing protective clothing to protect … [+] against a previously unknown coronavirus arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital.

Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Topline: Facebook, Microsoft and Apple have restricted all nonessential travel to China as the deadly coronavirus spreads throughout the country.

Facebook, Microsoft and Apple are following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. State Department, which on Monday issued an increased travel warning against all nonessential travel to China.

Facebook and Microsoft advised employees based in China to work from home.

”Based on the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities we have advised employees in China to work from home and cancel all non-essential business travel,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees,” Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said.

Apple has also shut down one store in China, CNBC reported. While the company manufactures most of its iPhones in China, it is unclear how the outbreak will affect those operations. “We’re restricting travel to business critical travel,” CEO Tim Cook told CNBC. “For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well.”

U.S. businesses operating in China, such as Starbucks and McDonald’s, have cut back on business operations in the region. Fiat Chrysler, Japan’s Nippon Steel and South Korea’s LG Electronics have also banned travel to and from China.

There are currently five confirmed cases of the disease in the U.S., and officials are currently testing 73 patients for the virus.

News peg: The coronavirus has so far infected 4,700, killed 100 people in China and spread to 16 other countries, including the U.S., France, Canada, Japan, Cambodia and Thailand. The Chinese government has locked down more than a dozen cities in an attempt to quarantine the the disease. The unprecedented shutdown has resulted in restricted travel for some 50 million people in China’s Hubei province and complicated it for many others.

Key background: The outbreak began in early December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has continued to spread. On Sunday, Ma Xiaowei, head of China’s National Health Commission, warned the virus could become even more dangerous because it is contagious during incubation—the period between when a person is infected and when symptoms present themselves.