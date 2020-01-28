Home Technology Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Restrict Employee Travel To China Over Coronavirus Outbreak
Technology

Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Restrict Employee Travel To China Over Coronavirus Outbreak

written by Forbes January 28, 2020
Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Restrict Employee Travel To China Over Coronavirus Outbreak
issued an increased travel warning against all nonessential travel to China.
  • Facebook and Microsoft advised employees based in China to work from home.
  • ”Based on the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities we have advised employees in China to work from home and cancel all non-essential business travel,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.
  • "Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees," Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said.
  • Apple has also shut down one store in China, CNBC reported. While the company manufactures most of its iPhones in China, it is unclear how the outbreak will affect those operations.&nbsp;“We’re restricting travel to business critical travel,” CEO Tim Cook told CNBC. “For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well.”
  • U.S. businesses operating in China, such as Starbucks and McDonald’s, have cut back on business operations in the region. Fiat Chrysler, Japan’s Nippon Steel and South Korea’s LG Electronics have also banned travel to and from China.&nbsp;
  • There are currently five confirmed&nbsp;cases of the disease in the U.S., and officials are currently testing 73 patients for the virus.

    • News peg: The coronavirus has so far infected 4,700, killed 100 people in China and spread to 16 other countries, including the U.S., France, Canada, Japan, Cambodia and Thailand. The Chinese government has locked down more than a dozen cities in an attempt to quarantine the the disease. The unprecedented shutdown has resulted in restricted travel for some 50 million people in China’s Hubei province and complicated it for many others.

    Key background: The outbreak began in early December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has continued to spread. On Sunday, Ma Xiaowei, head of China’s National Health Commission, warned the virus could become even more dangerous because it is contagious during incubation—the period between when a person is infected and when symptoms present themselves.&nbsp;

    ” readability=”35.697825257535″>

    CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

    In this photo taken on January 25, 2020, medical staff wearing protective clothing to protect … [+] against a previously unknown coronavirus arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital.

    Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

    Topline: Facebook, Microsoft and Apple have restricted all nonessential travel to China as the deadly coronavirus spreads throughout the country.

    • Facebook, Microsoft and Apple are following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. State Department, which on Monday issued an increased travel warning against all nonessential travel to China.
    • Facebook and Microsoft advised employees based in China to work from home.
    • ”Based on the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities we have advised employees in China to work from home and cancel all non-essential business travel,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.
    • “Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees,” Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said.
    • Apple has also shut down one store in China, CNBC reported. While the company manufactures most of its iPhones in China, it is unclear how the outbreak will affect those operations. “We’re restricting travel to business critical travel,” CEO Tim Cook told CNBC. “For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well.”
    • U.S. businesses operating in China, such as Starbucks and McDonald’s, have cut back on business operations in the region. Fiat Chrysler, Japan’s Nippon Steel and South Korea’s LG Electronics have also banned travel to and from China. 
    • There are currently five confirmed cases of the disease in the U.S., and officials are currently testing 73 patients for the virus.

    News peg: The coronavirus has so far infected 4,700, killed 100 people in China and spread to 16 other countries, including the U.S., France, Canada, Japan, Cambodia and Thailand. The Chinese government has locked down more than a dozen cities in an attempt to quarantine the the disease. The unprecedented shutdown has resulted in restricted travel for some 50 million people in China’s Hubei province and complicated it for many others.

    Key background: The outbreak began in early December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has continued to spread. On Sunday, Ma Xiaowei, head of China’s National Health Commission, warned the virus could become even more dangerous because it is contagious during incubation—the period between when a person is infected and when symptoms present themselves. 

    Source

    0 comment
    0
    Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

    You may also like

    Trump Administration Announces Plan To Import Drugs From...

    December 21, 2019

    Why The Obsession With A Universal Cure For...

    December 9, 2019

    Google’s Latest Addition To Voice Assistant

    December 15, 2019

    Acer Invents A Way To Make Powerful, Portable...

    November 29, 2019

    Samsung Sale Alert: New Galaxy S10, Note 10,...

    December 24, 2019

    UFC Fight Night 166: Date, Time, TV, And...

    January 24, 2020

    iOS 13.3.1 Public Beta 2 Is Back After...

    January 15, 2020

    Compassion Isn’t Enough For Family Caregivers. They Need...

    January 14, 2020

    Insys Founder, John Kapoor, Sentenced To 66 Months...

    January 23, 2020

    Apple iPhone 12: Everything We Know So Far...

    January 4, 2020