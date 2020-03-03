Home Technology Facebook’s Radical New Photo Feature Arrives For Millions Of Users
Technology

written by Forbes March 3, 2020
Facebook has added a cool new feature enabling any image to be transformed into an interactive ‘3D photo’ for display via the Facebook app or on the website. Thanks to a new piece of AI-based technology, this feature now also works with images taken with single-camera phones, and even with other types of images such as paintings and other artwork.

A hand holding a smartphone displaying the facebook logo.

Facebook has added 3D Photo support for virtually any image (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via … [+] Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Back in 2018, Facebook introduced the ability for iPhone users to create 3D images taken in the phones’ portrait mode. However, this facility was limited only to the latest iPhone models equipped with dual-lens rear cameras. Android users were, unfortunately, out of luck.

A year later, the feature was expanded to allow other devices to create 3D photos, by uploading images via the website. This opened up the feature to everybody but relied on a somewhat convoluted process involving manually extracting any depth information from the photo and converting it into a special format before upload.I’ve explained exactly how to do this in a previous Forbes article.

An 2D image of the Trevi Fountain is converted into a 3D depth map

Facebook uses AI to create a 3D depth map (right) from a 2D image (left)

Facebook

Now, Facebook can perform the 3D conversion automatically with AI, freeing you to upload virtually any image you like and let it magically transform it into 3D. This includes old photos taken well before portrait mode existed and any other images stored on your phone, regardless of the device used to create them. Even if you already have a recent multi-lens rear camera, you’ll still be able to benefit from the new feature by creating 3D selfies taken with a single lens.

An image of the Mona Lisa is analyzed and converted to 3D

The new technique can create 3D from many types of images.

Facebook

Facebook’s AI technology has learned how to estimate depth from 2D images through training on millions of publicly available 3D images which come with accurate depth information already provided. This learning is then applied to 2D images from which convincing depth information can now be inferred.

Considerable work was also required to optimize the process for mobile-based processors. However, there are still limits on which devices are capable of running the technology. Currently, you’ll need an iPhone 7 or higher or at least a recent midrange Android device to use the feature.

According to the announcement, the new feature is ‘available to everyone who uses Facebook’ but not all users seem to have access as yet. In the meantime, and for those of you who don’t have a suitable smartphone or want to upload your images from a desktop computer, you can still use the manual technique I mentioned above.

