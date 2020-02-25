Home Technology ‘Fallout Five-0’ Role-Players Tease Upcoming Web Series
‘Fallout Five-0’ Role-Players Tease Upcoming Web Series

written by Forbes February 25, 2020
Fallout Five-0, recently announced a machinima series set among the postwar ruins of Appalachia.

From the sounds of it, the show will start with a batch of six episodes in April, and take place in the game’s underground vaults prior to “Reclamation Day” (the opening of Fallout 76). A new YouTube video titled “The Beckley Butcher: A Five-0 Case File”—a standalone story that ties into the Five-0’s larger mission to create playable, user-generated quest lines outside of Bethesda’s official content—offers a good preview of what to expect from the upcoming Five-0 machinima series.

The show premiering in April “will be based pre-Reclamation,” Ray Middelthon of the Five-0 told me via Twitter DM. “Most episodes will feature prominent members of the 76 community—Chad, Dr. CJ Martin, Warlord, and the New Responders—prior to coming out of the vault.” Middelthon compares the first of these episodes to the interactions between Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs.

“We want to build out the characters. Show people who they were before coming out into the wasteland,” Middelthon adds. The machinima “will also be featured in [the player-created] quests we’ve made for the community. So it’ll be like watching the show and then engaging with the characters in the game.”

The free Fallout 76: Wastelanders expansion goes live on April 7.

