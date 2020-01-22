Fallout From The Bezos Phone Hacking Scandal Could Devastate Saudi Prince Mohammed

Once again, reports have surfaced that accuse the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of direct involvement in the hacking of the phone of Jeff Bezos. These allegations first appeared months ago, but now they are supplemented by a full security report reviewed by some journalists, support from United Nations officials and accusations of thinly veiled threats and blackmail attempts. It is important to assess into how these accusations will impact Saudi Arabia, the world’s 18th largest economy with aspirations for growth.

If it is proven that Mohammed himself was directly complicit in the hacking of the Bezos phone, he will suffer the risk of becoming a persona non grata throughout much of the world. Bezos is the world’s richest man who controls a company, Amazon, that has direct connection to the lives of hundreds of millions of people. He also controls a web-services business that connects major companies across the globe and provides server services for powerful institutions including US intelligence agencies. On top of that, he controls a space transportation and exploration company. Finally, he is the owner of the Washington Post, the largest newspaper in the United States capital. If Mohammed is convincingly implicated in this, he will not be forgiven easily the world’s billionaires and global leaders, and he will not be trusted.

The Wall Street Journal reported that “Saudi officials close to [Mohammed]” confirmed the attempt to hack the phone, but they claimed not to know of an attempt to blackmail Bezos. If it is found conclusively that Mohammed and the Saudi government attempted to gain access to information about Bezos to compel him to make editorial decisions at the Washington Post—like to halt publication of columns by Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, whom the Saudi government later killed in their Istanbul consulate—then the entire relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia would be questioned anew. Free speech is perhaps the most cherished institution in the U.S., and Americans would not take lightly the knowledge that an autocratic government is trying to force editorial decisions at a major newspaper through blackmail.

Even if the evidence is not convincing, the shadow of this incident will hang over Saudi Arabia and its ambitions to grow its economy and connections to the world. If White House and State Department aides were ever in communication with Mohammed or Saudi officials, you can be sure the U.S. government is taking a closer look at the devices. Was the phone of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, comprised when he communicated with Mohammed? Are the phones and computers of CEOs compromised when they travel to Riyadh?

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund has held a large financial conference called the Future Investment Initiative (FII) each of the last three autumns. The FII hosts directed attendees to download a phone app to view the schedule and important information. Does that download give Saudi Arabia access to the phones of the CEO’s and reporters who attended? We don’t know, but now every attendee will wonder. If the Prince himself might have personally participated in the hacking of the world’s richest man, it is not unreasonable for CEO’s and world leaders to be concerned whenever they interact with Saudi Arabia.

Now, all countries spy, but this story, if true, is different. First, Bezos is a private citizen. Second, the spying, as alleged, was not meant for intelligence gathering or corporate espionage. The allegations are that the hack was used to threaten and blackmail Bezos. Third, if the reports are accurate, Mohammed himself personally participated in this activity. When the U.S. was caught spying on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, there was no indication that President Barack Obama sent her the spyware himself.

We can be sure that today powerful men and women around the world are a little more wary of Saudi Arabia and especially of the young prince. At this point, it really does not matter if the allegations are ever proven true. And one has to wonder if Bezos himself now has a vendetta against the Saudi monarchy or against Mohammed in particular. In October, he traveled to Turkey for a vigil for a Saudi dissident killed by the government. We don’t know what he might be telling other powerful CEO’s and world leaders about business with Saudi Arabia. And there is no telling what he might do with the many resources he has. We do know that these accusations alone are significant hurdles for an ambitious prince and an ambitious country.

