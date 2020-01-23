Famed Cocktail Bar Death & Company Expands, Landing In Los Angeles

Death & Company, long revered as one of the most seminal craft cocktail bars in the world, is expanding, setting up an outpost in Los Angeles. It joins a host of other stalwart New York bars that have headed eastward.

The second expansion for the Death & Co brand—a Denver location opened up in 2018—comes amidst a wave of expansion for the bar’s mother hospitality group, Proprietors LLC.

“Our team has grown and we’re executing 20 plus openings this coming year – all over the map,” explains Co-Owner and Founder David Kaplan. “We’ve got our sights on Chicago for our next market.”

Since Ravi DeRossi and Kaplan opened the original Death & Co on New Year’s Eve 2006, the stalwart bar has earned top industry nods, including Tales of the Cocktails’ Best American Cocktail Bar and World’s Best Cocktail Menu, and snagged annual spots on The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

“[Los Angeles] is where I first thought I would open a bar before diving into what would become Death & Co NYC,” describes Kaplan, on the move.

The Los Angeles incarnation is located down a flight of stairs at 818 E. 3rd Street in the Arts District, and features two different experiences. The first—Standing Room—acts as a gateway to Death & Co. The standing-room-only space serves a menu of eight cocktails to thirty guests at a time.

Once a table is available, guests are ushered down the hall to the main bar. Fifteen patrons at a time can lounge on deep-hued banquettes and nooks designed by partner AAmp studio.

The design takes hints from the New York location but articulates the new chapter of Death & Co through playful design details.

The Main Bar’s more comprehensive menu is categorized by style, from ‘Fresh & Lively to “Boozy & Honest.” Several low- and no-ABV options are also offered, as is craft beer and wine.

On the expansion, Kaplan says “I see the Death & Co brand as a filter that we can apply to these cities that we have such a deep love for. Few things are carried over from our two other properties [Denver and New York] because we want each to feel of place and to be worth visiting, even if you have been to our other properties.”

Death & Company is joining a pack of New York bars that have set up camp in Los Angeles. Employees Only opened on Santa Monica Boulevard in 2018, twice the size of the original West Village location. Apotheke transplanted its apothecary-inspired concept from Manhattan’s Doyers Street to a more spacious spot near Los Angeles’ Chinatown. Barbershop-meets-cocktail bar

Blind Barber now has two locations in LA, one in Culver City and the other in Highland Park. The NoMad Hotel’s James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar opened up in the downtown area in 2018.

While Death & Co maintains its New York identity in the new location, the menu leans heavily into Los Angeles locality. Head Bartender Matthew Belanger (a New York transplant, though the rest of the staff are local), “took inspiration not only from the agricultural bounty of Southern California but also the incredible diversity of spirits available in the state.

“Some of our favorite craft distilleries are based on the west coast, like St. George Spirits in Alameda, The Spirit Guild just around the corner in the Arts District, as well as Clear Creek Distillery in Oregon. Through our development process we discovered several new California-based producers as well, like Oakland Spirits Company.”

Death & Co LA’s food program, by Culinary Director Wes Hamilton and Chef Ana Palomares, pulls inspiration from the bounty of the West Coast – think fresh seafood and a spotlight on local produce. Dish range from bar bites (salt & vinegar tots with ricotta and caviar) to fuller portions (Dungeness crab with masago and anchovy toast).

Though this is Death & Co’s first step onto the East Coast, this is not Proprietors LLC’s first foray in the Los Angeles market. “We had the opportunity to create some special places here through the past years,” explains Kaplan.

The group gave Bar and Kitchen in the O Hotel a facelift in 2010, earning it the number one spot in Downtown Los Angeles on OpenTable. “We were then lucky enough to partner with 213 to bring a few ideas to life – Honeycut, which was incredibly fun but was a bit left of center for our acumen in the end, as well as Walker Inn and Normandie Club.”

The opening of Death & Co LA is just one of the balls Proprietors LLC has in the air at the moment.

Day, Kaplan and Tarby recently launched best-selling book Death & Co: Cocktail Codex, the follow-up to 2014’s Modern Classic Cocktails. Another, Death & Co: The Golden Age, is set to release in 2021.

A new cocktail lounge, Sparrow, perched atop Fort Lauderdale opened early last year, and Midtown Manhattan’s cozy Lost Hours is celebrating is just shy of its first anniversary. The groove-infused Nitecap on the Lower East Side recently rung in its fifth year in operation.

Kaplan, along with co-partners Alex Day and Devon Tarby, also consult on bars across the country, working on everything from design to menus to staff training.

Kaplan noted the group has twenty new openings on the agenda for 2020.

While expansion is on the docket for the team, the trio continues to put employee health on the front burner.

“We want to continue to provide opportunities for growth to our team by offering more, to create more robust benefits for our people (we offer wellness credits to everyone and healthcare to all full-time employees), to create a compelling and engaging places to work, to become anchors within our community, and to grow our philanthropic arm (we give 1% of gross sales from each door to local non-profits),” explains Kaplan.

