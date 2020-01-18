Families Still Drowning In Consumer Debt, Adding To Financial Insecurity

Consumer Credit Has Grown Since Great Recession, Especially Among Communities of Color

Getty

Employment levels are nearing the highs of the late 1990s again. But families are still borrowing massive and increasing amounts of consumer debt – credit cards, auto loans and student debt. This debt burden comes about as the labor market recovery has been slow for much of the past decade, while costs for education and health care have sharply risen. African-Americans in particular are mired in large amounts of consumer debt, which tends to costs more than mortgages. Worse, people of color tend to pay more for this debt than white families. Consumer debt thus adds to all families’ financial insecurity, but especially to that of people of color.

Consumer debt serves many purposes. Families borrow money, for instance, to pay for their children’s college education, to cover medical expenses, to help them pay their bills in an emergency and to buy a car. They typically rely on credit card debt in a temporary pinch and on student and car loans to invest in their future.

Consumer credit has been growing since the Great Recession. The added debt has come more from student and car loans than from credit cards. By my calculations based on Federal Reserve data, so-called non-revolving consumer credit, mainly student and auto debt, has grown from 14.8% of after-tax income in June 2009, when the Great Recession ended, to 18.5% in September 2019. Credit card debt, in comparison actually fell and has recently stabilized around 6.5% of after-tax income.

African-American families have especially large consumer debt burdens. On average, Black families owed $8,554 in consumer debt in September 2019, compared to $4,148 for Latinx families and $5,590 for families of other races (see figure below). White families owed a lot more consumer debt on average with $32,838, but they also held a lot more assets such as cars to offset that debt, in addition to earning more money that makes it easier to pay off that debt.

African-American Families Have More Debt Than Latinx Borrowers And Those Of Other Races.

Calculations Based On Federal Reserve, Distributional Financial Accounts and Survey of Consumer Finances

More consumer debt means more financial vulnerability. To see this, consider how it compares to consumer durables. Families often use consumer credit to buy a car or other things that have value because they use them regularly or because they could sell them when necessary. But they also often borrow consumer debt that doesn’t directly pay for tangible things, for instance, when they use a credit card to cover an emergency or borrow to pay for college. In those instances, families will need to count more on future income growth or other savings to repay that debt. We can thus compare the amount of consumer debt to the value of consumer durables. If families owe more relative to what their things are worth, they are financially more vulnerable.

By this measure – consumer debt to consumer durables — Black families are especially deep in a financial hole. They are the only group that owes more than their things are worth. By September 2019, the ratio of consumer debt to consumer durables was 138.6% for African-Americans (see figure below). Even if they sold all of their cars, refrigerators and so on, they would still be left with more than one-fourth of their outstanding debt. In comparison, the consumer debt of Latinx families and of families of other races was about equal to the value of their consumer durables. And, while white families had the largest average amount of debt, their debt amounted to the lowest share of consumer debt with 60.1%. African-American families in particular need the labor market expansion to continue to keep them financially stable.

African-Americans Are Deeper In Debt Than Any Other Group Accounting For Key Assets

Calculations Based on Federal Reserve, Distributional Financial Accounts

The risks to the financial security of families of color is even greater than these numbers suggest. Non-white or Latinx borrowers have to rely heavily on consumer debt as they continue to face mortgage market discrimination. Consumer debt amounted to 50.5% of all debt for African-Americans in September 2019, while it averaged only 23.1% for whites. But consumer debt costs more than mortgages. The average credit card interest rate on balances was 17.0%, interest on auto loans amounted to 6.4%, while 30-year mortgage rates averaged only 3.7% in the third quarter of 2019. And families of color still pay more for the same type of debt than white borrowers do, typically amounting to at least an extra 0.5% in interest and fees.

As a result, families of color pay a lot more money for their debt than is the case for whites. Because of a greater reliance of more costly consumer debt and because of systematic obstacles in financial markets, Black families would pay about $735 each year in interest on $10,000 in debt, while whites would pay only $514 dollars. This is a difference of more than 40%.

Families often rely on consumer debt to make ends meet and to help them get ahead. But that debt is costly. It also has become more widespread, especially among communities of color. More access to better jobs and greater efforts to combat predatory and discriminatory financial market practices will create more financial security for all families, especially African-Americans and Latinx ones.

Source