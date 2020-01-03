Home Business Fans Won’t Be Able To Stream ‘Friends’ Until The Launch of HBO Max
Business

Fans Won’t Be Able To Stream ‘Friends’ Until The Launch of HBO Max

written by Forbes January 3, 2020
Fans Won’t Be Able To Stream ‘Friends’ Until The Launch of HBO Max

Photograph: Warner Bros. Television

After months of dreaded anticipation, Friends is officially off Netflix and set to stream on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new service, in the spring of 2020.

Streamers have been aware of the news since July 2019, when WarnerMedia revealed it bought the rights to the sitcom in a battle against Netflix.

The bidding war involving the rights to stream the 236 episodes of the 1994 show resulted in a reported $425 million deal.

Although the new platform will feature all of HBO’s premium content, it will also showcase older productions that the network has bought the rights to (Pretty Little Liars, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, among others) and exclusive originals. These will include a romantic anthology series starring Anna Kendrick (Love Life) and a new dark comedy with Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant).

The new network will cost the same as HBO Now ($14.99 per month), the company’s stand-alone subscription streaming service.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Is New Tech Making Us Organizationally-Obsessed?

December 3, 2019

Your Last-Minute Blu-ray And DVD Gift Guide

December 20, 2019

The Oceans Are A Melting Pot Of Microbes

December 29, 2019

UNIDAYS Attracts 13 Million College Students To Shop...

December 16, 2019

Why Intention, Self-Care and Facing Your F.E.A.R. Creates...

December 16, 2019

Impact Partners BrandVoice: How To Help Lower Your...

December 23, 2019

Wilco Hit Pause During Chicago ‘Winterlude’ For Special...

December 18, 2019

The Game Awards—Gaming’s Oscars—Will Feature Free Game Demos...

December 11, 2019

Mindset Matters: Winter Is Coming and The Value...

December 17, 2019

Jason Dufner Partners With DUDE, Ending His Free-Agent...

December 11, 2019

Leave a Comment