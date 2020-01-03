Fans Won’t Be Able To Stream ‘Friends’ Until The Launch of HBO Max

Share to facebook

Photograph: Warner Bros. Television

After months of dreaded anticipation, Friends is officially off Netflix and set to stream on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new service, in the spring of 2020.

Streamers have been aware of the news since July 2019, when WarnerMedia revealed it bought the rights to the sitcom in a battle against Netflix.

The bidding war involving the rights to stream the 236 episodes of the 1994 show resulted in a reported $425 million deal.

Although the new platform will feature all of HBO’s premium content, it will also showcase older productions that the network has bought the rights to (Pretty Little Liars, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, among others) and exclusive originals. These will include a romantic anthology series starring Anna Kendrick (Love Life) and a new dark comedy with Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant).

The new network will cost the same as HBO Now ($14.99 per month), the company’s stand-alone subscription streaming service.