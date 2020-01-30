‘Fast And Furious’ Should Take The Lead In Blockbuster LGBTQIA Representation

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ poster

Universal

Universal just released another one-sheet for F9: The Fast Saga (would it have been so hard to just call it Fast & Furious 9?), which essentially combines the various character posters they offered yesterday. John Cena is missing from the group photo, presumably because he’s a villain (?), but otherwise the (surviving) gang’s all here. You’ve got Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel all in what can only be described as a metaphysical rainbow connection. Which reminds me, sans any inside information or anything other than optimistic speculation, I really hope Universal decides to take the lead in terms of having major LGBTQIA characters in a major blockbuster franchise. They don’t have to, but they really should, especially if they want to “up” Disney in this arena.

Aside from an extra played by Joe Russo in Avengers: Endgame, and deleted footage implying the bisexuality (or gay) sexual orientation of a character or two from Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, the MCU has been 100 heterosexual for its first 22 movies. That is allegedly going to change in Phase Four, beginning with Eternals, but I’ll believe it when I see it. I don’t think Disney’s Star Wars sequels were under any obligation to make Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) gay for each other in response to online speculation and fanfiction, yet it was egregious (in terms of coding and wasting screen time) how they both got new lady friends (Kerri Russel for Isaac and Naomi Ackie for Boyega) in Rise of Skywalker mostly to “no homo” both heroic leads.

a trailer still from ‘Star Trek Beyond’

Paramount

Yes, we’ve been having this conversation, for good reason, for years and years. It has become more intense in the last few years as studios and big franchises have tried to essentially sneak in blink-and-you-miss-it representation in big-budget movies in the hopes of getting full credit for partial work. Making John Cho’s Sulu explicitly gay (or at least married to a man) in Star Trek Beyond was a nice touch, even if it arguably only existed to put his husband and child in mortal peril in the film’s climax. Openly gay director Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day Resurgence had a same-sex couple, but one half of that couple (Brett Spiner) was in a coma for the 20-years between Independence Day movies and B) the other half (John Storey) perished in the film’s action climax.

The “exclusively gay” moment in Beauty and the Beast, involving Josh Gad’s LeFou obvious crush on Luke Evans’ Gaston and LeFou’s climactic waltz with another man was arguably a beat that was blown up by jump-coverage of an offhand quote by (openly gay) director Bill Condon and turned into a potential major event before critics saw the movie and realized it was not. I’m less inclined to roll my eyes at that, or Becky G’s Yellow Ranger implicitely coming out to her friends in Lionsgate’s surprisingly good Power Rangers movie (which opened just after Beauty and the Beast), as they only became “big deals” after the media trumpeted them as such. Ditto Donald Glover’s alleged pansexuality in Solo for implying that Lando Calrissian was dating/hooking up with his robot co-pilot.

‘Solo A Star Wars Story’

Disney

I saw Solo before the “Lando is pansexual!” thing broke and rolled my eyes at taking an openly sexual and virile black man and pairing him with a robot. Nonetheless, the common theme is studios wanting the credit for expanded representation with minimal risk of overseas blow back (or, hell, domestic blow back considering our current political hellscape). The brief same-sex kiss between Amanda Lawrence (reprising her role from The Last Jedi) and another actress in The Rise of Skywalker was removed in Singapore but remained intact in China, where the Star Wars flick bombed anyway due to post-Force Awakens disinterest in the franchise. Daniella Pineda’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom character noted her sexual disinterest in Chris Pratt due to her “I don’t swing that way” orientation in a scene deleted from the Universal blockbuster.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom earned $228 million in China in the summer of 2018, more than any non-superhero Hollywood release has earned since then as the marketplace has gone all in on Marvel/DC superhero movies to the comparative detriment of everything else. It is expected that F9 will buck that trend, as even Hobbs & Shaw earned $200 million in China last year on the way to $758 million worldwide. That makes the Fast and Furious franchise an interesting test case. Unlike Star Wars, the Fast series is a huge deal in China, Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious earning $391 million each in 2015 and 2017. Unlike Marvel, DC Films and those Disney remakes, Fast & Furious kinda needs China to push it over the line in terms of being a top-tier global blockbuster.

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

Universal

Chinese theaters make a lot of money from Fast and Furious movies too. Would China’s state government outright ban the newest entry of the most popular Hollywood franchise due to “too much” LGBTQIA-friendly content? Honestly, the answer might be yes, if their last-minute rejections of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Eight Hundred and Better Days last year are any indication. So, no this isn’t a risk-free proposition, but Fast & Furious won’t entirely live and die based on Chinese box office and it’s an established franchise with established popularity. It’s arguably less likely to get banned than a Star Wars movie. Pundits and filmmakers like to use China as an excuse for why they don’t do “x” or “y” or “z” in a given blockbuster, but maybe Universal can take the plunge and call their bluff.

A famously macho and “grr… guys and cars and babes and muscles” franchise, even one that has embraced its a sentimentality in line with Vin Diesel’s “I’m just a dork and a softy who is built like a tank” persona, offering explicit onscreen LGBTQIA representation among its major heroes and villains would frankly mean more than if it came from comparatively geek-friendly properties like Marvel or Star Wars. And considering how much free attention the franchise has received via (intentional or fan-driven) gay coding in relation to its very buff dudes (Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham) being very sweet to each other, they might as well make good on their innuendos. Since the franchise allegedly only has two more installments (Fast and Furious 10 opens April 2, 2021), there’s less to lose.

Vin Diesel in ‘F9 The Fast Saga’

Universal

Universal doesn’t have to do this (Fast & Furious 9 may be close to finished anyway even five months from its May 22 debut), but they could and I will argue they should. It’s “the right thing to do.” It’ll make the movies stand out from the crowd and it’ll be a fascinating test case for overseas blockbusters in general. Sure, R-rated, over/under $100 million properties like Deadpool 2 and Birds of Prey are more comfortable offering LGBTQIA-friendly heroes and villains, but Universal’s Fast & Furious could take that a step or three further and do what Marvel, Star Wars and Disney in general has been (thus far) unwilling to do. If Universal is going to be neck-and-neck with Disney in terms of Hollywood blockbusters, well, there is some responsibility that goes along with that power.

With a franchise this popular and this beloved, especially in terms of who sees these films here and abroad (almost everyone), Universal should spend less time wondering if they can and more time admitting if they should. I would argue the answer in both cases is “yes,” especially in an era where most audiences only see the biggest action/fantasy movies in theaters (as opposed to Blockers and Truth or Dare). Justin Lin’s F9: The Fast Saga, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena, opens May 22, 2020. It may be the biggest-grossing global release of 2020. What Universal and related investors decide to do with that power is up to them. But I’d like to think the rainbow posters were not just a coincidence.

Vin Diesel in ‘F9: The Fast Saga’

Universal

Vin Diesel in ‘F9: The Fast Saga’

Universal

Michelle Rodriguez in ‘F9’

Universal

Tyrese Gibson in ‘F9’

Universal

Ludacris in ‘F9’

Universal

John Cena in ‘F9’

Universal

Jordana Brewster in ‘F9’

Universal

Nathalie Emmanuel in ‘F9’