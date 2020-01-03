FC Barcelona Coach Valverde Speaks On Espanyol, Ter Stegen, Olmo And Trophyless Failure Ahead Of Derby

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – DECEMBER 14:Head coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the … [+] start the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Estadio Anoeta on December 14, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has spoken on derby foes Espanyol, the fitnesses of key players such as Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Arthur, plus whether finishing the season trophyless would be considered a failure.

On Saturday’s foes, Valverde said: “We have looked a little at what RCD Espanyol has done in recent games but also those of Abelardo with his teams. He will change something but they are in a complicated situation [at the bottom of La Liga]. It is a derby, there will be a lot of tension in the game. You play with your heart and you have to know how to play them [derbies].”

South American players such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez only returned to training yesterday, and regarding their current physical state, Valverde insited that they “they arrived [back to action] well, as did Arturo Vidal”. “We will see how they train today and we will make a decision as to their fitness,” it was added.

Picking up a knee knock, Valverde confirmed that goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen “will not be available” for the Espanyol clash and that “for the [Spanish] Super Cup, it will be complicated” to see him return.

As for the Super Cup held in Saudi Arabia, Valverde claimed that there is enough time until Thursday for his team to rest and then dispute the semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Questioned on Dani Olmo, the former La Masia talent Barça apparently wish to lure back from Dinamo Zagreb, Valverde said: “He’s a player who has already been here. He is a good player, from another team, and I can’t talk about things that can [possibly] happen. You have to be cautious about these things.”

Probed to pass comment on midfielder Carles Aleña, who has just left for Real Betis on loan, Valverde was more receptive. “Aleñá has left,” the coach confirmed. “I didn’t think it would be so soon but he had the chance to leave, and [while] in August we finally managed to [make him] stay, he has now exercised the clause to decide [and leave].”

“Now we have one player less in the center of the park. We have those we have and those of B, Riqui Puig and more,” Valverde concluded. One option should be Arthur, and regarding the injured Brazilian, Valverde revealed that the club is “going to see if he can recover within the expected time frame”. “I would like things to be as they were the previous year. If we have to wait a little longer we will wait, but we need him 100%,” the coach stressed in relation to the 23-year-old.

At his own press conference today, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane did not agree with the assertion that finishing the season trophyless would be a failure, and Valverde has adopted a similar line of thought.

“Everyone can interpret the word ‘failure’ as they want,” the under fire figure pointed out. “The moment you go out to play, you can win or lose. I always try to give 100%, [and] that is the basis of success. Trying is already for me a success and prevails over the failure to lose a match,” he quipped.

