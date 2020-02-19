FC Barcelona Crisis Intensifies: Bartomeu Could Exit With Bad Results As ‘Tense’ Messi Meeting Held

BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 20: Josep Maria Bartomeu and Leo Messi (R) attend ‘Camp Tito Vilanova’ … [+] inauguration at Joan Gamper Ciutat Deportiva on February 20, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Another week, another internal crisis at FC Barcelona.

Just a fortnight since having to hold court with the Ballon d’Or winner, to quell a fall-out with sporting director Eric Abidal, president Josep Bartomeu was again explaining himself to Lionel Messi following news of a social media scandal that broke on Monday.

According to SER Catalunya, Barça contracted the services of I3 Ventures in order to damage the reputations of key figures such as Messi and Gerard Pique, potential presidential candidates, plus former players and managers.

It is claimed that the operation had “two main objectives”: the first to “protect the reputation of President Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board” and a second, “to erode the image of people and entities that have relations with the club to a different degree”.

Presidency hopeful Victor Font already demanding early elections to be held, Bartomeu addressed the matter in public for the first time when presenting the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán International Prize for sports journalism to Jorge Valdano on Tuesday afternoon.

“In first place, and so that no-one is left in any doubt, Barça has not contracted any services to disparage neither players, nor politicians nor former presidents. It is completely false. We will defend ourselves wherever necessary via all means at our disposal against anyone who accuses of such practices,” he said.

“To the question of whether we have requested monitoring services of social media, the reply is YES, and we will continue to do so. To the question of whether we have requested the disparagement of persons or organisations via social media, the answer is NO, and we will pursue those who accuse of such,” it was clarified.

To finish, Bartomeu vowed that FCB will “defend ourselves where necessary as we have done recently and successfully against accusations of corruption and spying. In the corruption claim involving Paulinho that we were accused of, it was rectified in court and in the spying case, justice proved us right, with the case closed in relation to the club.”

Later that evening, as divulged by ESPN correspondents Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, Bartomeu met with the first team’s four captains – Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto – “in a tense meeting which lasted for 35 minutes” where coach Quique Setien “was also present”.

“In the meeting,” it was explained, “Bartomeu insisted that the club had nothing to do with a series of social media posts made by the company I3 Ventures, which administers a number of Facebook and Twitter accounts, attacking people related to the club, including Messi and Pique.”

“The players appreciated the president’s attempt at an explanation, but sources said they remain uneasy about the whole situation,” it was added, with these same sources revealing that Bartomeu’s future “is now more dependent on those same players than ever” while poor results away from home against Napoli in the Champions League on February 25th and Real Madrid in El Clasico on March 1 could see Font’s wishes fulfilled by early elections being called in the summer.

At the turn of midnight, Pique then called Mundo Deportivo writer Marçal Lorente a “puppet” for writing on Twitter that top brass are “becoming less manipulable and more intelligent and know perfectly how to identify who wants to use Barça for their media, political and economic interests”.

His mandate not set to expire until 2021, Bartomeu would, if prematurely, leave in disgrace as his chief financial officer Montserrat Font is already due to resign over the club’s financial transparency on March 1 as part of the fall-out, attests El Triangle on Wednesday morning.

Mundo Deportivo has subsequently insisted that those two events are unrelated, but writes that an angered Bartomeu intends to launch a full investigation while several board members demand the exit of Jaume Masferrer – director of the presidency area – for having signed the contract with I3 Ventures.

Messi irked and free to walk in June, how this crisis plays out and is resolved could determine the fortunes of the Blaugrana for many years to come. At the time of publishing, the board were in an ‘urgent’ meeting to discuss the ‘Barçagate’ scandal.

