FC Barcelona Drop Coutinho Asking Price As Liverpool Legend Supports Return

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 19: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool … [+] poses for a photograph with John Barnes and Steve Mcmanaman after winning player of the year award during the Liverpool Player of the Year Awards on May 19, 2015 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

FC Barcelona are willing to drop their asking price for Philippe Coutinho, reports have claimed.

Made the world’s most expensive midfielder at the turn of 2018, the Brazilian struggled to adapt at the Camp Nou after being played on the left of the front line.

Held up as a scapegoat for failures such as the Anfield collapse against his former club Liverpool in last season’s Champions League semi-final second leg – where Barça threw away a 3-0 aggregate lead when losing 4-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s men – some Culés demanded never to see him don Blaugrana colours again and partly got what they wished for when the 27-year-old was loaned out to Bayern Munich in the summer.

As part of a similar arrangement to that which they agreed with Real Madrid for James Rodriguez, the Bavarians have an option to buy the Little Magician permanently for the same fee – $133mn – handed over for his services two years ago.

Just like with the Colombian however, it seems that the Bundesliga holders will not follow through and utilise Coutinho’s purchase clause, therefore making him a problem for FCB to offload once more.

Yet according to Mundo Deportivo’s Miguel Rico, Barça – who must raise $135mn by June to avoid going into the red – are apparently prepared to take a loss on Coutinho by lowering their asking price from anything betweem $88mn and $99mn.

And if this doesn’t attract his current, temporary employers, club legend Steve McManaman has – in an interview with Horseracing.net circulated yesterday – stressed that Liverpool should seal his return to Merseyside.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Coutinho back. He’s a brilliant player but a lot of it is just down to economics,” admitted McManaman.

“If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who aren’t playing regularly, then that could work. There are rumours that Xherdan Shaqiri may leave at the end of the season, and Adam Lallana may want to play more often,” he explained.

“If there’s space available then I’d certainly like Coutinho back, as he was a wonderful player for Liverpool. He’s that type of player that when plan A isn’t working he can change the game. He scored some incredible goals for Liverpool and though he’d have to win the fans over after he asked to leave, I think that most fans would recognise how good he was for Liverpool,” McManaman pointed out.

“He seems to have lost his way a bit at the minute, he needs a bit of TLC and an arm around him doesn’t he? So if he wants to come back to Liverpool and the deal was good then I’d have no qualms taking him back because he’s a lovely player,” it was concluded.

Famusly told by Jurgen Klopp that if he stayed and resisted big money offers from Barcelona, Bayern and Real Madrid, the club would “end up building a statue in his honour”, Liverpool have won the Champions League, European Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup in his absence while currently 22 points clear at the summit of the Premier League.

In the eyes of some pundits and supporters though, including McManaman, the Reds have failed to find an attacking, playmaking ‘10’ to succeed him.

Meanwhile, compatriot numbers have also swelled through the arrivals of Brazil national teammates Alisson and Fabinho alongside close friend Robert Firmino, who could held him readjust to life in England.

Source