FC Barcelona Official Twitter Hack Sees Group Claim That ‘It Looks Like Neymar Will Be Back’

On Saturday evening in Spain, FC Barcelona’s official Twitter accounts were hacked when a general, now-deleted post was made at 19.16 CET that read:

“Hi, we are OurMine.

Well, this is the second time, the security level is better but still not the best

to improve your accounts security

Contact us: contact@o u r m i n e. org

For security services visit: o u r m i n e. org”

As part of a series of other tweets, one came with a photo of Brazil star Neymar – who famously left the club in 2017 for PSG – sporting a Blaugrana shirt with a question mark. It was accompanied by another, which quipped:

“Hi, we are Ourmine.

Well, we read some private messages and it looks like Neymar will be back here.”

Forced to address the matter after taking the posts in question down, an official statement went as follows:

“FC Barcelona’s Twitter accounts have been hacked, which is why messages from outside our club have appeared, and which have been reported and deleted. The tweets were made through a third-party tool for data analytics.”

“FC Barcelona will conduct a cybersecurity audit and will review all protocols and links with third party tools, in order to avoid such incidents and to guarantee the best service to our members and fans. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may have caused.”

Also calling for the resignation of president Josep Bartomeu, this is not, as mentioned, the first time the hacking group OurMine has targeted the Catalans.

Officially a world leader among football clubs in this respect, with 351 million followers across the globe, the reach enjoyed by the La Liga holders, and attention that can be garnered by therefore taking over its social media accounts, is not to be sniffed at.

Although they can be taken with a pinch of salt, those longing to see the 28-year-old reform the fabled ‘MSN’ trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez this summer will hope there is some truth in the claims.

Barça also keen on landing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan to succeed an aging Suarez, Neymar is believed to be available for a fee of $200mn providing he does not agree fresh terms with his current Parisien employers.

