FC Barcelona Sporting Director Abidal Follows Lazio Defender Luiz Felipe

Luiz Felipe of SS Lazio during the Serie A match between Lazio and Bologna at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, … [+] Italy on 29 February 2020. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Forwards Lautaro Martinez and Neymar of Inter Milan and PSG respectively the top transfer targets, FC Barcelona will also focus on strengthening their back line this summer.

Gerard Pique now 33, at the same time Samuel Umtiti has been sub-par since a controversial post-World Cup knee operation, long term partners to Clement Lenglet and B team prospects such as Ronald Araujo are required.

As reported earlier this week, sporting director Eric Abidal’s right-hand man Ramon Planes was in Leipzig to watch striker Timo Werner in action in the Champions League, yet was also impressed by French international Dayot Upamecano already being dubbed the ‘new Umtiti’ by the Spanish media.

In Italy, Alessio Romagnoli is also fancied from AC Milan. But the Blaugrana have since begun to focus attention on other teams in the Serie A, such as Lazio, for defensive reinforcements.

As relayed by Mundo Deportivo through Corriere dello Sport, Abidal is fond of Brazilian centre back Luis Felipe, whom Barça have seen in action numerous times plying his trade in the capital and beyond.

One of the Rome outfit’s stand out performers across an impressive season that sees them just a point behind leaders Juventus in the Italian top-flight, suspended until April 3, the 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in 2019/2020 and is currently valued at $22mn.

His contract due to expire in June 2022, Felipe is a former Brazil U20 international but has not been involved in the U23 pre-Olympic squad destined for Tokyo later this year.

If indeed purchased by Barcelona, however, expect the São Paulo state native, who came through the ranks at Ituano, which also produced Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, to challenge the likes of Marquinhos and Eder Militão in the senior national team fold with Qatar 2022 on the horizon.

Not just defensively astute, Felipe also provides an attacking threat through having notched a goal and assist in the strong title push put on by Simone Inzaghi’s men.

