FC Barcelona Team News And Starting Lineup Preview Ahead Of Getafe La Liga Clash

GETAFE, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 28: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona controls the ball during the match between … [+] Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 28, 2019 in Getafe, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A second-versus-third place battle is scheduled to take place in the Camp Nou, where on Saturday at 16.00 CET, FC Barcelona clash with a high-flying, overachieving Getafe.

Both teams are attempting to keep pace with Real Madrid, but if the hosts come out on top of what coach Quique Setien expects to be a tough encounter, they can temporarily take the lead for a period exceeding 24 hours until Los Blancos take on Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu.

In lineup news, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will start between the sticks this afternoon and look to keep his first clean sheet in five outings since the 5-0 humbling of Leganes just over a fortnight ago.

Clement Lenglet suspended since his red card at Real Betis last time out, a centre back pairing of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti is expected. There had been doubts as to the availability of the World Cup winner too, but in his prematch press conference yesterday, Setien insisted: “Umtiti is already playing at his [usual] level. He is an extraordinary player who will help us a lot and his performance will be extraordinary. We all make mistakes, including myself, but in the last game he did many things well … he has recovered from some minor inconvenience and he will be in the game tomorrow.”

Junior Firpo poor at he and Setien’s former employers Betis, Jordi Alba should start at left back in his place joined by an in-form Nelson Semedo on the other flank.

Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal similarly out-of-sorts in their past two starting outings, an Arthur – who shut the mentioned 2-3 win down well off the bench and has returned to full fitness – should get the nod in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong in front of pivot Sergio Busquets.

Up top, a trident of Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi will look to further develop their improving chemistry in the absence of the injured Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembélé.

Bagging one of his most famous goals at this ground against this opposition in 2006/2007 – a carbon copy of compatriot Diego Maradona’s fabled effort against England in the 1986 World Cup, Messi is scoreless in three.

He has however assisted five in his last two La Liga appaerances, which takes in both of Ansu Fati’s strikes in a two minute brace when Levante were beaten 2-1 in Barça’s previous home fixture.

When these two outfits met in September, the Blaugrana were 0-2 victors thanks to Suarez and Firpo hitting the back of the net in the 41st and 49 minutes.

The Azulones have improved considerably since then, though, with Setien forced to explain that they are an opponent which “has been demonstrating that it does things very well for a long time”.

“It has a plan that it develops very well and has taken it to where it is, in Europe and third place. It is a difficult team to beat, which is in a good moment, and it will be a very complicated game,” he stressed.

Refusing to be drawn into comment, there is an interesting subplot provided by a row between Setien and his opposite number Jose Bordalas.

Additionally, Angel Rodriguez could be auditioning for a dream move to the Catalans as unique rules could seen them sign the 32-year-old outside of the transfer window owing to a six month absence imposed on Dembélé.

An FC Barcelona versus Getafe Lineup