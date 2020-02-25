FC Barcelona Versus Napoli Champions League Preview: Barcelona Team News And Starting Lineup

Barcelona’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) attends a training session at San Paolo stadium in … [+] Naples, on February 24, 2020, a day ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 football match against Napoli. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The time has come. And now, they begin again the quest to land Ol’ Big Ears for the first time since 2015.

Buoyed by returning to the top of La Liga at the weekend, achieved through thumping Eibar 5-0 at the Camp Nou while bitter rivals Real Madrid fluffed their lines at Levante, FC Barcelona now begin a tough week of gruelling road tests that could define their 2019/2020 season.

Prior to Real Madrid in El Clasico come Napoli, at the fortress that is the Stadio San Paolo – the house that Diego Maradona built and a ground they have never played at before in this competition.

Leaving Barça in 1984, the Argentine World Cup winner is a deity to this day in Naples and there will be ubndeniably strong symbolism on show when captain Lionel Messi – his natural successor – takes to the pitch around 21.00 CET/15.00 ET.

Speaking of the need to get a good result here and “finish the job” at the Camp Nou in three weeks’ time, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will man the sticks protected by full backs Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo – certs given injuries to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets – plus central defence pair Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique.

In a return to a 4-3-3 back from the 4-4-2 that ran out last time, a midfield trident of pivot Sergio Busquets with Frenkie de Jong and Arthur in front of him is expected. Now fully fit following his return from a pubis niggle, the Brazilian is believed to be recovering the “best version” of himself and has already doubled his goal tally from the start of the season.

Up top, a rested Ansu Fati will form the front line with Antoine Griezmann and Messi, who is hitting form at the just the right time with four goals against Eibar following the longest drought of his career.

FC Barcelona vs Napoli

Chosen11

Speaking to the press prior to today’s clash, Pique said the Stadio San Paolo “is a historical pitch” and “something different”. “And about the game,” he continued, “Napoli is a team that has greatly improved in recent years and it will surely be very complicated. They have beaten Juve and Liverpool. We will be very alert,” he stressed.

Asked whether a victory is vital in order to go into El Clasico in high spirits, Pique answered: “Each match marks the next one and [the] result will influence Sunday’s game [against Real Madrid]. Two weeks ago we went to Betis six points adrift of Madrid. We won, and the situation has changed completely. Winning tomorrow will help us face Sunday’s game with more confidence and peace of mind and help us grow as a team,” it was concluded.

Making his debut in the competition, Setien insisted that “all teams tend to do their best [against us]”.

“It will be a complicated game for both of them, [but] I’m expecting the best Napoli. We have already seen what they are capable of doing, overcoming big rivals. Now they will give us an extraordinary version [of themselves],” the 61-year-old added.

Approaching kick-off, this article will be updated if there are any changes to be noted.

