FC Barcelona Want Young Argentine Talent From Messi’s Old Club

Acquiring Lionel Messi as a 13-year-old changed club history forever at FC Barcelona.

Helping them to four Champions League and 10 La Liga titles, the Argentine has been a catalyst for success while helping the Catalans exert their dominance on both Spanish and, at intermittent periods, European football.

Enjoying mixed fortunes under Quique Setien, it is not that his powers are beginning to wane but rather that he can not do it all alone.

Aged 32, time is ticking and there is now the double assignment of not just signing players to build a team around him in his twilight years but also look to the future and make sure that there is young talent to pass the torch onto once he has ridden off into the sunset.

With this in mind, then, it has been reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Angel Perez that the Blaugrana are looking to that which discovered Messi as a youngster, Newell’s Old Boys, in his hometown of Rosario, while hoping to relieve it of one of its best promises yet again in Juan Sebastian Sforza.

The captain of the U17 national team and representing it recently in the FIFA World Cup which took place in neighbouring Brazil, he is overseen in that respect by one of Messi’s idols in former River Plate and Valencia legend Pablo Aimar.

“Awaiting the last details” to “close the signing”, Perez claims, Sforza’s transfer could be announced at the conclusion of the Viareggio Cup scheduled to take place in Italy from the 16th to 30th of this month.

Like Messi born in Rosario, Sforza moved to a small town of Coronel Dominguez 30 minutes south of the city before starting to play at Santa Teresita as an eight-year-old. Passing through Union de Alvarez and Sarmiento, he eventually rose to prominence at Newell’s where he turned 18 last month.

Capped 16 times by his country and scoring one goal, Sforza is regarded as a technically gifted and powerful central or defensive midfielder currently priced at $2.8mn by Transfermkt.

Bureaucratically, a headache for FC Barcelona would be eliminated through his ownership of an Italian passport, which means he would not have to occupy a non-EU place in the squad.

Likely to start off in the B team in any case, Barça are elsewhere looking to bolster the centre of the park with Spanish breakout Ferran Torres, as relayed yesterday.

