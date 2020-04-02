Home Business FC Barcelona Will Play A COVID-19 Benefit Friendly With Team Of Badly Hit City
Business

FC Barcelona Will Play A COVID-19 Benefit Friendly With Team Of Badly Hit City

written by Forbes April 2, 2020
FC Barcelona Will Play A COVID-19 Benefit Friendly With Team Of Badly Hit City
FC Barcelona will play a COVID-19 benefit friendly with the city of a team badly hit.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 07: FCB supporter wears a mask to prevent coronavirus during the Spanish … [+] League, La Liga, football match played between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium on March 07, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Marc Gonzalez / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images

FC Barcelona will play a benefit friendly with the team of a city badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak of COVID-19, it has been confirmed.

According to La Vanguardia in Spain, Barça took less than 24 hours to accept a proposal from CF Igualada, who contacted the Catalan giants on Wednesday.

After receiving the green light, Igualada’s local council made an official announcement of the fixture at a press conference on Thursday morning.

It will take place at the tiny Les Comes stadium that boasts a capacity of 4,500, but the meeting is still of course unscheduled at present due to the ongoing state of the outbreak, as Spain continues a 30-day lockdown.

Once realized, the encounter will be the first between the two sides in history and continue a running theme of the Blaugrana trying to help out during times of crisis.

In November 2019, during an international break, they memorably took on Cartagena in the flood-stricken region of Murcia.

Though Ernesto Valverde put out a first XI mostly made up of B team reserves, senior starters included Gerard Pique, given a standing ovation, Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembélé.

With late goals from Carles Perez, who made one of his few star showings prior to being sold to Roma in the January transfer window, and Alejandro Marques, the visitors prevailed with a 0-2 win.

Fans also got a proper look at budding talent Riqui Puig, dazzling with creative passes, and, under new coach Quique Setien, other fruits of La Masia may also get a chance to impress against CF Igualada.

Sergi Roberto stating in an interview yesterday that Barça will need a “preseason” of sorts prior to La Liga recommencing in May or June, the benefit match could perhaps come before their postponed Week 28 showdown with Mallorca.

Much closer than Murcia, Igualada is located around 40 miles northwest of the Camp Nou.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Build a Better Agency Podcast – The Self-Reliant...

December 17, 2019

Introducing Single Vineyard Barolo And Barbaresco To The...

March 28, 2020

Want To Transform Your Company Culture To Be...

January 14, 2020

Shock New Name In Braithwaite Emerges In Barcelona...

February 17, 2020

The Apprentice Episode 10: Final Task, Perfume –...

December 4, 2019

Why Your Favorite Company Is Not The Best...

November 2, 2019

Huge Implications As Spain Set To Severely Restrict...

February 21, 2020

Housing, Recession Risk And Interest Rates Top Reader...

December 31, 2019

America’s 355 Ship Plan Needs Better Strategic Backing

January 30, 2020

Did The FCC Expose A Fundamental Flaw In...

February 1, 2020

Leave a Comment