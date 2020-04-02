FCC Approval Expected For Expanded WiFi At April Commission Meeting

Getty

The Federal Communications Commission’s plan to significantly expand unlicensed spectrum use in the 6 GHz band is set for a vote at the April 23 open meeting. The plan, first announced in November, 2019, would let services such as WiFi share the band with licensed services such as fixed microwave and satellite communications.

WiFi would not be the only unlicensed user of the 6 GHz band. Other services such as LTE offload for 5G phones would also use the band, as would medical equipment, IoT devices and even virtual reality and augmented reality devices.

“Ultimately, I expect that 6 GHz unlicensed devices will become a part of consumers’ everyday lives,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote in his blog. “For the rules we will vote on would play a major role in the growth of the Internet of Things, connecting appliances, machines, meters, wearables, and other consumer electronics, as well as industrial sensors for manufacturing. In addition to the Report and Order, we’ll consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to explore possibilities for very low power devices in this band.”

The Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that Pai mentions would add a set of rules to the NPRM already considered by the FCC that allows the use of unlicensed activities in the 6 GHz band.

“In the last three decades, unlicensed devices have proliferated.” Pai said in his statement announcing the April 6 GHz agenda item. “From Wi-Fi routers to connected home appliances to retro cordless phones for those of us who still have landlines, we use devices that connect via unlicensed spectrum every day. Indeed, they’ve become so popular that there is now a shortage of airwaves dedicated for their use. So today, we address this problem by proposing to open up 1,200 megahertz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band for different types of unlicensed uses. And we seek to do so in a way that will protect incumbent licensed operations in the band.”

Pai added that the availability of this large swath of spectrum would also be a significant boost to the future of 5G.

FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said in his statement that he expects a unanimous vote approving the NPRM and the new rules. “Over the last few years, I have heard from entrepreneurs and innovators discussing how dramatic the impact would be of unleashing such a large unlicensed allocation with seven 160 megahertz channels. I can’t wait to see, and use, the new services and ideas brought forward because of our work here.” O’Rielly said.

What’s Coming

Once the order takes effect, you’ll see two different kinds of devices that are allowed to operate in the 6 GHz spectrum. Regular power devices will be required to have an automated frequency coordination capability that will help prevent them from interfering with licensed services using the same radio frequencies. Low power devices, which are intended for indoor use in places such as offices and homes, will not need AFC. Low power devices will have access to the full 1200 MHz of the unlicensed 6 GHz band, while the regular power devices are excluded from some portions of the band.

The AFC capability will require the devices to have geolocation, mostly using GPS, and an internet connection to the FCC’s universal licensing database.

WiFi users will see seven new channels, each of which will have a bandwidth of 160 MHz. This will easily support multi-gigabit wireless data communications.

Life in the Fast Lane

You will probably begin seeing at least some access to 6 GHz WiFi by the end of 2020. It’s likely that the earliest devices to appear will be broadband routers for homes and offices and perhaps outdoor access points. The devices that will make use of this greater bandwidth will start appearing around the same time, but it’s unclear exactly what those devices will be.

The most likely choices for early 6 GHz adoption are IoT devices because many will be operating at low power and won’t require a connection to the FCC or to GPS. It’s also likely that at least a few smartphones will support 6 GHz WiFi along with 5G, allowing users to have access to virtual and augmented reality that can make use of high-bandwidth images and extremely low latency.

6 GHz WiFi and 5G will probably grow together to give users a reasonably seamless experience. The already ubiquitous use of WiFi for everything from televisions to ranges will start using some 6 GHz, if only because the old WiFi frequencies are getting overcrowded.

A year from now high-speed gigabit WiFi will be widely available. Five years from now it will be everywhere.

