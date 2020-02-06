FCC Chair Ajit Pai Must Press Forward on 5G Auctions

To combat the spread of the Coronavirus, the Chinese managed to construct a 1,000-bed hospital in the city of Wuhan in just ten days. For all the authoritarian state’s countless flaws, Westerners cannot but grudgingly admire this singleness of purpose. While China’s efficiency in hospital building has unquestionably good effects, their speed in developing a 5G wirekess network poses to the United States a direct economic and security threat. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has done his best to cut through the red tape in deploying 5G and ensuring American development what ius the essential infrastructure of the internet age , but he needs to his planto finish the auction by the end of the year.

5G networks will likely have speeds nearly 100 times faster than current mobile networks and have ten times the capacity per square kilometer. But, 5G is far more important than streaming videos on our smartphones more quickly. Many new technologies can only be developed with 5G speeds and capacity. The most obvious example is self-driving cars, but other critical medical and defense technology depend on 5G as well.

America’s early dominance in mobile 4G helped the U.S. dominate the mobile apps market. Thus, there is a major concern that China will end up attracting investment for innovation on 5G dependent technology. Additionally, dominance in new 5G apps can affect the development of older apps. Due to the too little, too late restrictions on Huawei and ZTE, these companies are now developing their own operating systems and potentially scaling back their collaboration with U.S. Big Tech giants such as Google and Microsoft. (And don’t give Big Tech any credit for this, as both have lobbied heavily against these necessary restrictions). Faster speeds in China could help give Huawei’s new operating system a leg up against the U.S.

The Chinese are far ahead of schedule on their 5G deployment and is already offering 5G in many major cities and expects to have it nationwide in major cities by the end of this year. In contrast, the U.S. is lagging. In order to further 5G, the FCC must reallocate the “C-Band” mid-frequency spectrum currently held by satellite companies.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai recognizes the urgency of deploying C-Band for 5G. In November, he noted that the first two principles for C-Band were “First, we must make available a significant amount of C-band spectrum for 5G. Second, we must make C-band spectrum available for 5G quickly,

Reallocation of the “C-Band” is typically done by auction. At the end of last year, Pai committed to auction off the spectrum by the end of 2020. There are numerous types of auctions that the FCC can use–and the basic incentives are obvious: the holders of spectrum want to sell as high as they can, and the 5G providers want to purchase as low as they can. The New York Times reported last week that the FCC might look to cap the payments to the C-Band holders.

The purpose of holding auctions is to create market incentives to allocate spectrum efficiently. Capping the price will prevent these market incentives from working and instead incentivize the C-Band holders to spend money on litigation and lobbying to achieve the market price.

Section 316 of the Communications Act creates a detailed review process to challenge any reallocation of a license. After these remedies are exhausted, licensees can also raise Fifth Amendment claims under the Tucker Act.

The satellite operators have pointed to the tens of billions they have invested into C-band space and building it out would make this an unreasonable and possibly unconstitutional allocation. For example, the FCC has been litigating for over a decade with Alpine PCS, a small bankrupt wireless provider, over contract claims and the courts have recently spent three years solely determining when Alpine could raise its Fifth Amendment claims.

As a former FCC attorney, I would expect more of this type of litigation which would hold up the process for several years. Chairman Pai has already done a great job at moving the things forward by cutting as much bureaucratic meddling as possible, to set a 2020 mid-band auction goal. The Commission should make sure the terms of the auction will not be further delayed by litigation. Given the speed at which the Chinese are deploying 5G, we cannot afford to wait.

