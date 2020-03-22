FDA Approves New Rapid Coronavirus Test That Can Give Results In 45 Minutes

Signage on headquarters of molecular diagnostics company Cepheid in the Silicon Valley town of Santa … [+] Clara, California, July 25, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Getty Images

Would you rather have COVID-19 causing coronavirus test results in 45 minutes or a few days?

If your answer is 45 minutes then you may be happy to see a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement about a new rapid test. But don’t rapidly jump to conclusions just yet before you hear of the details behind this emergency use authorization (EUA) approval.

The FDA has granted EUA to Cepheid for their Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test. This is a rapid molecular diagnostic test that can detect the presence of the COVID-19 causing coronavirus. How rapid is rapid? How about returning results in 45 minutes?

That’s about a fifth of the length of the Academy Awards telecast and only about twice as long as a trip to the toilet that has had major complications and some extensive texting. This is certainly shorter than the day, two days, or more that it’s been taking to get SARS-CoV2 test results in most situations. The Pointer Sisters may want someone with a slow hand, but this should not apply to SARS-CoV2 testing.

Why do other tests take so long to return results? Well, typically, after a doctor has collected the samples, he or she has to send the samples to a central lab for the testing. Collecting the samples means shoving a long cotton swab so far up your nose that you feel like your brain is being touched and pushing another cotton swab to the back of your throat seemingly just to make it clear that you have a gag reflex. These two collections are fortunately done sequentially and not at the same time. The sputum collected via these deep-probing swabs then is packaged up to be shipped out to the central lab. The central lab then has to run tests on all the samples that have been sent from various clinics and hospitals, record the results, and then notify everyone. All of this takes time.

Pictured here is an example of a COVID-19 swab alongside a sealed sterile tube where the used swab … [+] will be placed. (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

The difference with the Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test is that it is a point-of-care test. “Point-of-care” isn’t the answer to the question, “what’s point of caring for a patient,” but instead the location where the doctor and other health care professionals are taking care of the patient, such as an emergency department or hospital. Locations that already have Cepheid’s GeneXpert Systems will then be able to use these machines to run the Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test on-site rather then send the samples off-site thus significantly cutting down the waiting time.

The other difference with this new test is that you won’t need cotton swabs to get the samples. Instead you can get some salt water sprayed up your nose with a syringe and catheter. The doctor can then collect the fluid that comes back out to use as a sample. Getting water squirted up your nose is no party either but at least it will save on cotton swabs, which are, surprise, surprise, in short supply. Of course, this assumes that syringes and catheters won’t soon be in short supply as well.

All of this sounds good. But before you run out and ask for rapid SARS-CoV2 testing though, keep in mind that these tests will only be available in select emergency rooms and hospitals for now. These will presumably be among those places already equipped with Cepheid’s GeneXpert Systems. So if you are a hospital or ER that doesn’t yet have such as system, this new rapid test would be like a pair of iPhone-specific ear buds without an iPhone. Since there is currently no Yelp or Google Maps for GeneXpert Systems, it isn’t clear which hospitals even have these machines.

Therefore, the main benefit of the test for now is how it will be able to accelerate decision-making for doctors in ERs and hospitals that have the machines. In such places, a doctor may be able to more quickly determine whether a patient has a SARS-CoV2 infection and then what to do about isolating and caring for the patient. Isolation decisions are big deals. Placing a patient under isolation means that you need a special room, N95 masks, and other protection. It changes how quickly the doctors and their teams can examine a patient because personal protective equipment (PPE) takes time to put on and remove. Plus you may have heard of the current shortage of PPE that are making N95 masks seem like gold.

Another caveat is that it isn’t yet clear how the accuracy of this new test and other available SARS-CoV2 tests compare with each other. No test is 100% accurate. So false positives and false negatives will occur. The question then is how many and what kind of variation may be seen among the various tests that are gaining accelerated FDA approval? Does a quicker turnaround time sacrifice accuracy? Or are all the tests fairly comparable? If so, does comparable mean that they are all relatively accurate or all inaccurate? So many questions.

The rapid approval of this new rapid test could rapidly make a difference in at least some places rapidly. However, make no mistake. It alone won’t solve the overall ongoing lack of testing problem. There needs to be a way of tracking the pandemic, knowing how many people have been infected and where they are located. That includes people in low income and rural areas. Otherwise, the pandemic response will continue to be like trying to play in a football game or fly a plane when you can’t really even see what’s around and in front of you.

Source