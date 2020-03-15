Home Finance Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero, Will Buy $700 Billion In Bonds To Shore Up Economy
written by Forbes March 15, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Powell Announces Half Percentage Point Interest Rate Cut

The Fed cut interest rates to nearly zero on Sunday.

(Updated 5:39 p.m. EST, March 15, 2020)

Topline: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero and announced it would purchase $700 billion in government debt on Sunday in an extraordinary effort to stabilize the U.S. economy, which is reeling from the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic. 

  • The new target benchmark for the federal funds rate is between 0.0% and 0.25%, a huge drop from the previous target of between 1.00% and 1.25%. 
  • Rates will remain near zero until the Fed is “confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement. 
  • In addition to the rate cut, the Fed said on Sunday that it will buy at least $500 billion in Treasury securities and at least $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities in the coming months, increasing its total bond holdings by at least $700 billion in total. 
  • The Fed also announced that it would eliminate bank reserve requirements—the amount of cash banks are required to keep on hand at any given time—beginning on March 26 and encouraged banks to use the discount window to access quick financing; both these moves are designed to make sure banks have enough cash on hand for lending to consumers and businesses alike.

Crucial quote: “The coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States,” the FOMC said. “Global financial conditions have also been significantly affected.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

