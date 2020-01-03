Fed Study Finds Revenue Growth for 57% of Small Businesses, But Profitability Remains Unchanged

The Small Business Credit Survey (SBCS), an annual survey of firms with fewer than 500 employees conducted by the 12 Federal Reserve Banks, examines the performance, financing needs, and borrowing experiences of America’s small businesses, which represent 99.7% of private sector employers in the U.S. The 2019 study gives insights into small business performance in 2018.

SBCS respondents provided a wealth of information, including revenues, profits, and credit experiences for businesses in various stages of development from startups to growing, established firms. According to the survey, 57% of small businesses reported that they experienced revenue growth and more than one-third had added workers to their payrolls in 2018. Employment gains were most common at startups, companies with five or more employees, companies with more than $1M in annual revenues, and firms with decision-makers younger than 46 years of age.

However, while revenues grew, the percentage of firms operating at a profit remained unchanged.

Additionally, a large majority of respondents (73%) reported their costs had increased in the prior 12 months, although more than half of these businesses raised their prices to cover those costs. Firms that increased their prices were twice as likely to see profitability growth as firms that did not pass on cost increases to customers, according the SBCS report.

Forty-three percent of SBCS respondents reported needing small business financing for their companies (compared to 40% in 2017). More than half of them (53%) sought funding because they experienced a financing shortfall, which many times meant that they secured less funding than applied for. Meanwhile, 47% received the full amount of funding sought. The SBCS survey also found that financing shortfalls were experienced more often by unprofitable firms, companies with poor credit histories, and businesses in urban areas.

Biz2Credit research in 2019 found that average credit scores for women-owned businesses dropped from 598 in 2017 to 588 in 2018 and trailed the scores of their male counterparts (613) by 25 points. Average annual revenue for women-owned businesses ($228,578) was less than half of the average than male-owned firms ($473,157) in 2018. Not surprisingly, the average loan size for women-owned businesses ($48,341) was 31% less than for male-owned businesses ($70,239) in 2018.

Average annual revenue for Hispanic-owned businesses ($479,413) was $25,067 lower than non-Latino-owned companies ($590,110) in 2018-19, according to Biz2Credit research. On the bright side, the average annual revenue of Latino-owned firms increased to $479,413 in 2019, a jump of 46.5% from $327,189 in 2018. Additionally, the number of credit applications from Latino-owned businesses increased by 23% last year. However, Latino-owned businesses comprised only 9% of the total number of applications submitted on Biz2Credit.com last year.

Interestingly, online lenders continue to grow. According to the SBCS study, medium- and high-credit-risk applicants seeking loans or lines of credit were as likely to apply to an online lender as to a large bank (54% and 50%, respectively). Further, they were more likely to apply to an online lender than to a small bank (41%), credit union (12%) or CDFI (5%).

These figures could indeed change as smaller banks increasingly look to partner with FinTech firms in order to enhance their online loan application capabilities and compete in the 21st century small business lending marketplace. Big banks have an advantage because many of them have invested millions of dollars into improving their digital loan application process. Regional and community banks are less likely to have such resources at their disposal to develop their own systems but can find FinTech firms that can deliver the capabilities to them.

The Federal Reserve Banks participating in the SBCS report were Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Kansas City, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Richmond, St. Louis, and San Francisco.

