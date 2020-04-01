Federal Coronavirus Relief For Freelancers: A Crash Course

In past recessions, freelancers, self-employed professionals and others in one-person businesses were pretty much on their own when it came to economic survival.

This time around, there is some help available for independent workers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Trump signed into law. Even if cash is flowing to your business now, it’s a good idea to check out these programs, in the event clients are not able to pay you later.

Wondering if you qualify? Here is a look at the benefits that apply to one-person business and microbusinesses. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created an easy-to-read guide, as well.

“We’re focused on small businesses having liquidity to get them through the pandemic,” said Tom Sullivan, vice president of small business policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, on a press call on Monday. At the chamber, 95% of members are microbusinesses with 0 to 10 employees, according to Sullivan.

Unemployment

The federal government has set a precedent by making the self-employed eligible for unemployment under the CARES Act. It adds a $600 weekly payment on top of each state’s regular benefits for four months. For many freelancers, that will bring the weekly benefit to $800 or $900 a week, depending on how much the state pays.

If you have lost work and want to know if you are eligible, the best way, at present, is to check your state’s unemployment agency’s website. The self-employed are generally not included in unemployment and it is unclear how their benefits will be calculated so be prepared for some slowness in securing your benefits.

Here is a link to the unemployment programs for all states.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

The SBA has started taking applications for the EIDL program, ushering in a streamlined application process today. Under the program, applicants are eligible to get a $10,000 advance on a disaster loan that does not have to be paid back if properly applied to operating expenses. The advance is supposed to be delivered within three days. The maximum loan amount is $200,000.

To apply for the EIDL using the newly pared down process, use this link.

“Right now the focus is on speed—empowering the banks to get the money to Main Street,” says Sullivan.

Paycheck Protection Program

Some self-employed people and freelancers run payroll in their businesses because, for instance, they employ an administrative assistant or a spouse helps them with tasks such as payroll. The Paycheck Protection Program offers a forgivable loan to cover payroll.

This is a 100% federally guaranteed program that offers businesses that have suffered economic injury forgivable loans that cover payroll and commission payments, group healthcare benefits/insurance premiums, mortgage interest payments, utilities, and interest on debts incurred before the covered period.

The maximum loan amount under this program is your monthly payroll cost times 2.5, up to a maximum of $10 million.

What if you employ part-time employees? Sullivan said on the call that small businesses with part-time employees can apply, as well.

“The way Congress crafted this bill, they don’t make the distinction between part-time and full-time employees when looking to make sure employees are kept on the books,” says Sullivan. “You take the average salary below $100,000 and multiply it by 2.5%.”

The program does not require collateral for loan amounts up to $25,000, and you will still be eligible if you have access to credit elsewhere. This loan has a maximum term of 10 years, with a maximum 4% interest rate. There is an extended deferment period.

Can you apply for both the EIDL and the Paycheck Protection Program? Yes. If you have applied for the EIDL loan, you cannot use the money secured through that program for the same purposes as for the Paycheck Protection Program, so it is important not to co-mingle funds.

To apply, Sullivan recommended going to your existing bank. “It’s up to banks to step up,” says Sullivan. The SBA has a Lender Match tool you can use, as well.

The loan is forgivable if used for payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities for the eight weeks following the signing date. There is documentation required to prove this to your lender, so keep good records.

“No business should be ruined by the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Sullivan says.

