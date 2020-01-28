Feel-Good Wealth Management By The Bay

“More than a third of our new client inquiries comes to us specifically for impact [investing] capability,” says Debra Wetherby a San Francisco-based wealth manager referring to her long time reputation for specializing in so-called ESG ( for environmental, social and governance) investing.

The average client at $5 billion Wetherby Asset Management has between $20 and $100 million in liquid assets, and many are part of multi-generational families. According to Weatherby most new clients come during a life transition, such as an inheritance, business change, divorce or other situations that lead to being “responsible for significant amounts of wealth.”

Wetherby suspects that the high demand for feel-good investments has a lot to do with her northern California address. “I don’t know if San Francisco is more philanthropic than other parts of the country, it sometimes feels like it. Our clients are very philanthropic,” say Wetherby, noting that 60% of clients have some exposure to a manager that uses ESG criteria in their research process or produces a product or services that involves a social good. Some examples of her firm’s ESG investments include the TIAA-CREF Social Choice Bond Fund and the Parnassus Investments Core Equity Strategy mutual fund. Wetherby also mentioned Generation Capital Management and Microvest as good partners in the firm’s ESG management strategy.

Wetherby, 62, started investing when she was 14, using her investment returns to visit an exchange student she became friendly with whose family lived in the Philippines. During high school, her returns paid for a seven week trip to the island nation. After that she had decided that focusing on markets and investing might be a good career for her after she graduated from the University of Virginia.

After stints at PwC and Morgan Stanley, she went founded Wetherby Asset Management in 1990. “I wanted to sit on the same side of the table as clients”, says Wetherby, mentioning that this was her experience as a CPA working for Price Waterhouse.

“I looked around for opportunities as a financial advisor for wealthy families and in 1990 the independent RIA business was just starting and when I looked around I didn’t find what I wanted,” Wetherby said. “I was a reluctant entrepreneur, less excited about starting something but more attached to the idea of serving clients in the way that I believed.”

While the firm’s calling card is impact investing, they work with clients on everything from financial planning to investment management. Wetherby does not offer tax or legal services, but does have lawyers and CPAs on staff to collaborate with accountants and attorney that have an existing relationship with the family.

Wetherby anticipates a “choppy” year ahead because of geopolitical risk but is nonetheless increasing her exposure to international equities while at the same time actively taking risk out of her client portfolios by shortening the duration in her fixed income portfolios.

