Festivus 2019: Here Is My Airing Of 10 Grievances In Health

Jason Alexander and Jerry Stiller played George and Frank Costanza in the television show Seinfeld, … [+] which spawned the idea of Festivus. (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Welcome. As you may have heard from Frank Costanza on the television show Seinfeld, the tradition of Festivus on December 23 begins with the airing of grievances. Well in the words of the elder Costanza, I got a lot of problems with some of you people and now you’re gonna hear about it. Here are 10 that involve health or healthcare:

10. Stop overusing antibiotics. No, you don’t need antibiotics for a cold. No, you don’t need antibiotics for most sore throats. No, you don’t need to make animal feed into an antibiotic casserole. Antibiotics aren’t the solution to everything or even most things. Avocado toast is, but that’s another story. In the meantime, stop wasting money and creating more antibiotic-resistant microbes by using antibiotics like they are tortilla chips.

9. Stop relying so heavily on observational studies. Do people who regularly put little umbrellas in their drinks tend to live longer than those who don’t? Don’t be surprised if an observational study were to show this to be the case. After all, if you are putting umbrellas in your drink, life is probably treating you pretty well, at least compared to the person who is constantly stressed out and alone. Remember observational studies can only show associations and correlations, not prove cause-and-effect. Why then do we keep relying on them so heavily for nutrition research and other types of research?

8. Stop fat shaming and stop bullying in general. Yeah, be best or be good or be not bully or whatever. If you mistreat, harass, or take advantage of people who have less power than you, then you are a stinking bully. You are not helping anyone, except for maybe your fragile, fragile ego for a moment, and you are probably hurting a whole lot of people in the process.

7. Stop making health laws without first involving real doctors and health professionals. How the bleep are doctors going to re-implant ectopic pregnancies if Bill 413 passes in Ohio? If you are going to require doctors to do an impossible procedure, why not tell them to teleport or enter the Quantum Realm or become a ham sandwich? Making a health law without involving a real physician is like trying to fly a plane without a real pilot.

6. Stop ignoring physician burnout. Yeah, getting physicians to attend seminars on burnout ain’t going to solve the problem. That’s like saying, “are you on fire? If so, please attend this seminar about being on fire and how to adjust your clothes and hair while being on fire. By the way, have you considered changing your perspective about being on fire?” The medical profession needs to take this a whole lot more seriously and really do something about it.

5. Stop adding more useless bureaucracy and administration to healthcare, science, and research. Hey, junior, what do you want to be when you grow up? “I want to be a doctor so that I can fill out forms all day, big ones, small ones, all kinds.” OK, that’s cool, forms are cool. What else attracts you about the profession? “Well, you can take years to learn all this stuff and then have administrators who don’t understand the stuff tell you what to do.”

4. Stop downplaying discrimination, sexism, racism, age-ism, and other -isms. These negatively affect many things ranging from career advancement to social situations to well-being. If you’ve never experienced these things, you may want to shut your trap and listen.

3. Stop putting some people’s profits over really addressing major health problems. Gee, why aren’t there real solutions to many of the biggest health problems like pollution, climate change, obesity, gun violence, and falling vaccination rates? Could it be because somewhere, somehow, someone is making a lot of money by encouraging the current problem and situation? Businesses can advance society when they give people what they really need. There’s nothing wrong with making money when you are improving people’s lives, but not when you are inhibiting progress. Capitalism work well when profits go to people who are solving problems and not those who are creating or maintaining problems.

2. Stop oversimplifying science, health, and healthcare. In 2017, President Donald Trump said, “nobody knew health care could be so complicated.” Yeah, nobody except for people who actually do health care. Simple solutions aren’t going to solve most major health and public health problems, when they are instead the result of broken systems. For example, a single diet, single exercise program, or a single law is not going to solve the obesity epidemic.

1. Stop ignoring, overlooking, denigrating, and not using real science. Science is not an opinion. Science is not a belief. Science is not a fad. Science is not bedazzling. Science is about collecting real evidence and finding real solutions to real problems. You cannot become a scientist overnight. It takes time, ability, effort, and real investment. Countries rise with real science. Science is what helped the U.S. become a world power. The same is true with Japan, Germany, and many other powers. It is what’s helped China rise. Smart countries invest in science. Not respecting and not using science will eventually lead to a country’s demise.

Well, that’s 10 grievances for you. As seen in this episode of Seinfeld, the next step is the feats of strength:

Let’s rumble.

Source