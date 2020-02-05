Finding the Key to Sales Success

We’ve not only figured out the key to successful sales, we’ve been practicing it for over the years. We call it “The Dakota Way.” It’s a method built on the foundation of a world-class distribution platform with world-class people, an unconventional philosophy, defined processes and a proven track record of success. Simply put, Dakota is a sales organization that works in a way you’ve likely not encountered before.

For us, working as a team is essential to our sales process. There is no ‘this is mine’ and ‘that is yours.’ Our team approach gives autonomy to our nine salespeople who follow a well-oiled process, measuring progress on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

We believe if you focus on what matters most and have a high-quality product that you can explain, you will be successful. “What matters most” means we sell apples to apple buyers. We find the right people to sell to. We do not try to convince orange buyers to buy apples. It’s with this approach, along with additional key methodologies, that we’ve created an effective system for selling investment strategies to professional buyers.

With 9,250 mutual funds and more than double that amount for separate accounts, it’s a noisy business. The only way to have an impact and to identify who buys what you sell, go see them, tell a great story and follow up. Our goal has been to put an extreme amount of detail around the sales process so everyone on our team knows what works, how it works and can follow it. We know it works and we know it’s in everyone’s best interest to follow it because it is the single best way to grow your career in sales and develop the best possible sales habits.

We can help you implement a successful system that starts with accurate information. After all, if you don’t know who to call on, who wants what you have, and who is willing to spend, you’ll be fruitless in your efforts.

The key to your sales team’s success is the information they need to start an effective sales cycle. When you exclude this key factor, the entire process collapses: salespeople waste time looking for investors, they get fired because they run out of time and can’t raise money, and your top of the funnel is thin because your salespeople are wasting time which results in fewer assets raised.

