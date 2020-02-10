First Galaxy S20 Camera Samples Reveal Impressive Upgrades

Samsung’s launch event takes place on February 11.

With mere hours left before Samsung launches its much-anticipated Galaxy S20 range, there’s little about the forthcoming flagships we don’t already know. Now, perennial tipster Max Weinbach has filled in a couple of the few remaining blanks by revealing photo samples purportedly taken with the Galaxy S20’s camera.

Taking to Twitter, Weinbach has posted image samples allegedly revealing the Galaxy S20’s promised 30x digital zoom as well as a comparison of the camera’s Night mode versus the Galaxy S10.

The samples, if authentic, reveal an exciting boost in low light performance which would make the Galaxy S20 well worth the upgrade for many owners of the current model. The new camera produced a whiter image, displaying less of the yellow tinge captured by the S10, along with significantly better shadow detail and less noise in the foreground. There’s also a big increase in overall image clarity.

Although you’ll have to zoom in to see it, there’s also a huge improvement in dynamic range, evident when looking through the windows of the house to the left of the image. Where the S10 image shows nothing but blown-out highlights, the S20 lets you see details inside the rooms. The same effect is evident over to the right of the image, although here it appears the image processing may have gone too far, making the scene through the windows appear a little artificial and superimposed.

It’s also clear that such photos need to be taken with a steady hand, as there’s plenty of camera-shake-induced blur visible toward the bottom of the picture. This becomes more evident on the sharper, brighter shot taken with the S20, but it would be unfair to compare image stabilization or susceptibility to camera shake based solely on this pair of photographs.

The Galaxy S10 is already a great performer in DxOMark’s ‘Night’ test, edging ahead of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and matching Huawei’s P30 Pro, with 59 points. Any significant improvement on this level of performance is sure to result in a formidable low-light camera from the Galaxy S20.

Also revealed by Weinbach is a shot showing the S20+ taking advantage of its 30x zoom capability. Here, the results appear somewhat less impressive with visible smearing and blockiness, but we should remember that all example shots taken with S20-range smartphones are using pre-release software which may well improve significantly before the phones go on sale. We should also keep in mind that the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all have different camera hardware, with the S20 Ultra offering far greater zoom capabilities than the S20+.

There’s plenty more to look forward to from the Galaxy S20 camera. Last week we were treated to a stunning 8K video shot on a smartphone with lesser camera hardware but sharing the same Snapdragon 865 chipset slated for the Galaxy S20.

All will be revealed in a few hours.

