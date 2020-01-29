Home Business First Look: Netflix’s New Series ‘The Letter For The King’
Business

First Look: Netflix’s New Series ‘The Letter For The King’

written by Forbes January 29, 2020
First Look: Netflix’s New Series ‘The Letter For The King’

The Letter For The King is the newest fantasy to come to streaming giant Netflix.

Nicola Dove/Netflix

Netflix today unveiled art from a new six episode, original series based upon the bestselling Dutch novel The Letter For The King (De brief voor de Koning.) Given the popularity of other fantasy series on the streaming giant (hello fans of The Witcher and those awaiting Shadow and Bone) Tonke Dragt’s novel will likely became another top streamer upon its release. Fantasy does quite well with modern audiences and Netflix has found some favor with fantasy scripts that showcase a diversity of talent and expand the view of who can be featured prominently in a fantasy tale.

Starring Amir Wilson as Tiuri, tasked with transporting a top-secret letter whose contents decide the fate of the kingdom. During the cross country trek, Tiuri and friends learn what makes a true knight and how teens (and pre-teens) might be the ones needed to fix the world. Wilson, 22, also starred in HBO’s His Dark Materials, another book-based fantasy series created by Phillip Pullman. He is also one of the five actors to watch for 2020, per TimeOut London’s just-released list.

First look images from Netflix new series A Letter For The King.

A first look at what we will see in Netflix new series A Letter For The King.

Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

Wilson stars alongside Ruby Serkis, Gjis Blom and Thaddea Graham. The show runner is Will Davies, who also executive produces alongside Paul Trijbits.

Amir Wilson, left, plays a 15-year-old squire tasked with delivering a top-secret letter to the king.

Amir Wilson, left, plays a 15-year-old squire tasked with delivering a top-secret letter to the … [+] king.

Petr Dobias/Netflix

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Leading AI Luminary Has An Idea To Ensure...

January 13, 2020

IBM Security BrandVoice: VR Isn’t Just For Gamers:...

January 6, 2020

Smartphone Security Surprise As Samsung Shows Google How...

January 6, 2020

For The Browns, Tight End Is A Position...

January 23, 2020

UFC 246 ‘Thrill And Agony’ Video: Conor McGregor...

January 24, 2020

Walmart Cyber Monday 2019: Here Are The First...

November 30, 2019

Despite Ominous Words, It Makes No Sense For...

January 6, 2020

Who To Believe, Dana White Or Conor McGregor?

November 11, 2019

Customer Service Question Of The Week: Wow Customer...

January 23, 2020

John Jantsch on 5 Questions with Dan Schawbel...

December 16, 2019

Leave a Comment