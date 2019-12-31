Five Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas for New Year’s Eve

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Sean Penn, Lenny Kravitz and Alan Faena attend the Core x Let Love … [+] Rule Benefit during Art Basel Miami 2019 on December 05, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When it comes to a New Year’s Eve party, playing the part is paramount. It is always best to ring in the turn of the calendar with your best foot forward, and that literally starts with your attire. Of course, different environments call for different dress codes—some shindigs are more casual, while others are epitome of formal. And this isn’t even taking your own predilections into account. That’s right, you’re allowed to show your personality.

It is not as simple as dusting off your ill-fitting tux nestled in the back of your closet—or, horrors of horrors, renting one. We now live in what is perhaps the golden age of menswear, when donning interesting colors and toying with fabrics and silhouettes have become de rigueur. For so long, the female sex had the option to experiment (though, that comes with its own hurdles), but men can now have fun with fashion.

Indeed, with choices in front of you, and with the zeitgeist asking you to take that into account, figuring out what to wear has become a problem—a mini one, but a problem nonetheless. So, if you’re looking for a solution, take a gander at some stylish men that embody the new status quo. Let them inspire you to start the new year with a bang.

Daniel Craig

As the reigning James Bond (the latest film in the storied franchise is set for an April 2020 release), Daniel Craig certainly lives up to the role that cemented his star status. From casually walking the streets in designer threads to attending glittering movie premieres in the sharpest of tuxedos, he is reputedly the real-life embodiment of 007. He is the prime example of what to wear for a formal affair.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 26: Daniel Craig attends the Royal Film Performance of ‘Spectre’ at … [+] Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2015 in London, England. PHOTOGRAPH BY P.Lehman / Barcroft Media UK Office, London. T +44 845 370 2233 W www.barcroftmedia.com USA Office, New York City. T +1 212 796 2458 W www.barcroftusa.com Indian Office, Delhi. T +91 11 4053 2429 W www.barcroftindia.com (Photo credit should read P.Lehman / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via GC Images)

Getty

Chadwick Boseman

Since coming on the seen full force as Blank Panther in the eponymous blockbuster, Chadwick Boseman has become a red-carpet sensation. He is clearly having fun with clothes, choosing eye-catching patterns and color combinations, while simultaneously keeping his silhouettes elegant—read: tapered. And if you want to skirt the line between sensible and downright eccentric, Boseman is the virtual standard-bearer.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Chadwick Boseman attends the American Film Institute’s 47th Life … [+] Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Harry Styles

On the far end of the eccentric spectrum is Harry Styles. Indeed, it’s not easy to shake off the reputation that comes with starting out in a boy band, but he has managed to accomplish this feet with gusto. He’s done this, in large part, with his fashion choices. The on-and-off-again member of One Direction has become the poster boy for those that identify as non-binary, blending feminine and masculine pieces (more the former) so effortlessly that you would have to take his outfits seriously.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On … [+] Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )

WireImage

Ryan Gosling

The happy medium to Craig and Boseman (Styles is essentially on a different realm) is Ryan Gosling. The Academy Award nominee is a mix master, juxtaposing prints and colors so seamlessly that even fervent practitioners of normcore would want to emulate his debonair style.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Ryan Gosling attends “First Man” Paris Premiere at Cinema UGC … [+] Normandie on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

It feels like forever since Lenny Kravitz made headline news (though, he did release an album in 2018). Still, the rockstar has not escaped any list regarding men with great style—or at least he shouldn’t. He is, after all, the man that made it cool to dress up; to enjoy shopping for clothes; to wear something that sparks conversation. If anything, this golden era of menswear owes a great deal to Kravitz’s pioneering efforts.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Lenny Kravitz attends the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon ‘Assemblage’ … [+] exhibition, the launch Of Lenny Kravitz’ UK Photography Exhibition, on July 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon)

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

For More, Read:

Swimwear Label Mikoh Creates Surfboards With a Charitable Bent

How Roxanne Assoulin Is Making The Case For Color In Men’s Jewelry

The Beatrice Inn’s Angie Mar Cooks Up A Fashion Collection

Nanushka’s CEO Serves Up His Recipe For How To Create A Global Fashion Brand

Follow Barry Samaha on Twitter ( @barry_samaha ) and Instagram ( @barrysamaha ).

Source