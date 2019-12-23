Five People Sentenced To Death Over Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide of MBS who was investigated over Khashoggi’s death, was not charged and subsequently released.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was killed on October 2, 2018 after a visit to the … [+] Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork before marrying his Turkish fiancee

AFP via Getty Images

Topline: Five people have been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered inside the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey in October 2018.

Saudi prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan found that the death of Khashoggi, 59, was a rogue operation carried out by Saudi operatives. The prosecutor sentenced five people to death and a further three to prison for sentences totalling 24 years following a trial that was mostly conducted behind closed doors.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 2018. He had was last seen entering the building on the same day, to obtain marriage papers for his wedding to partner Hatice Cengiz.

The kingdom’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, despite the CIA concluding in November 2018 that he ordered it, according to the Washington Post. In October, he said that he took responsibility for the journalists death as it happened “under my watch.”

Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide of MBS who was investigated over Khashoggi’s death, was not charged and subsequently released.

Key background: Khashoggi, once a royal family insider, was an outspoken critic of the Saudi regime and expressed his views in his column for the Washington Post. He became a U.S. resident after relocating there from Saudi Arabia around 10 months before his murder. The writer was reportedly drugged and dismembered, and his remains have not been found. His killing sparked a diplomatic crisis for Saudi Arabia and its leadership as world and business leaders sought to distance themselves from the regime. Eighteen people were subsequently arrested, and 11 were out on trial at the start of the year.

In the wake of Khashoggi’s death, President Donald Trump went against the tide of international opinion and said that MBS denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s killing. He also indicated that he was committed to maintaining the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Tangent: The sentencing comes amid a storm of criticism directed at various influencers, models and celebrities who were flown out to Saudi Arabia for MDLBeast music festival. Critics, including human rights lawyers and journalists, criticised their posts and attendance and accused Saudi authorities of trying to whitewash the regime and its human rights restrictions, as well as Khashoggi’s death.