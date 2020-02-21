Five Things I Wish I Knew When I Started ‘Diablo 2.5,’ I Mean ‘Wolcen’

Wolcen

I have spent close to 40 hours playing Wolcen this week, an amount of time that is definitely not proportional to the number of page views I’m getting writing about it, but I am too addicted to care.

The game is good, and more importantly, the game feels like Diablo 2.5. As in, this is what a version of Diablo may have felt like somewhere in between the last two games. No, the loot and skills aren’t as cool as Diablo 3, but it feels like that game in pretty much every other way, and plus it has a massive Path of Exile skill tree to boot, for added experimental fun. And even a game that’s like, 65% of a proper Diablo title is enough for fans of the ARPG isometric genre, myself included, so here we are.

I thought I would give some early advice about the game so you know what you’re getting into going in. Here are five things I wish I knew when I started Wolcen.

1. This Game Is More Or Less A (Very Buggy) Beta

While this game is for sale for $40 on Steam, the end result is…not really a finished game. This was a Kickstarter project that has been in development for years, and while it is certainly playable, it definitely has a mountain of issues that you’re going to encounter.

Among them? I have had crashes in between every Act. I have had the game hard reboot my computer (that only happened once). I had the final boss of the game disappear in his third and final phase, so I had to restart the encounter. I beat him eventually and had my character stuck hilariously in a T-pose for the ending cutscene. My favorite glitch so far is when I rolled off the arena during a boss fight and fell all the way back to town, bugging out the encounter.

But there’s more too, which affects gameplay. Endgame balance is…not really a thing yet. Wolcen is still trying to fix its most pressing bugs so the higher you get, the more you will realize how under or overpowered certain styles of play are (sorry Mages). And there’s a big problem with loot drops but I’ll get to that later.

2. You Essentially Only Need One Character

Wolcen has a built-in endgame that is clearly going to require a ton of time investment from what I can make of it, but unlike some of its rivals, it feels pretty unique in one sense. It’s hard for me to see a reason that you would need more than one character.

You can create other characters, but all you’re doing at the start is picking the very first weapon you start with. After that, you are free to go down whatever warrior/rogue/mage path you want in terms of gear, stats, weapons, skills.

Skills drop like items in the wild, so even if you’re playing an archer like me, eventually you will unlock all the copies of the warrior and mage skills to. And you can respec your character’s stat points and skill tree at any time for a not-that-expensive amount of currency. It’s not something you’ll do all the time, and yet if you get to hour 80 and suddenly go “huh, I wonder what it’s like to be a mage?” you can take your mage drops out of your vault, switch all your skills and stats and skill tree nodes and be on your way.

3. Don’t Be Afraid Of The Huge Skill Tree

I have seen some people seeing the massive skill tree as being an impediment to wanting to start the game because it looks too convoluted like Path of Exile’s before it. I’m here to tell you that it’s not actually that bad.

One of the reasons is that as I mentioned, you can respec. That means no matter what paths you go down, you are not locked into that direction permanently.

Also, experimentation feels rewarding. I have not used any YouTube build guides and have sort of just been making my own way with a lifesteal/crit, shield/shotgun rogue build that I am having fun with and still kicking butt with at level 62. Maybe at some point scaling catches up with me and I’ll need to do something more optimal, but I’m finding that it’s really hard to go wrong with the skill tree, and it’s more fun than it is scary, if you ask me.

4. This Is Exactly How Gear Drops Are Broken So You Don’t Freak Out

I mentioned bugs before, but this is probably one of the worst ones, and you’ll need to be aware of it going in. Something is wrong with how gear drops scale as you level, as you are constantly way overleveling most of your drops. Here’s what I’ve seen so far:

Jewelry and belts got stuck dropping at level 21 until level 41, then level 50.

Most gear is stuck somewhere at 5-10 levels below you.

You start getting higher level weapon drops before armor catches up.

Unique items (purples) drop far, far below your current level, usually, but they are usually good enough to be strong anyway.

This is all very annoying and I hope it’s sorted out quickly, because mangled loot is going to kill this game faster than anything. And it makes the game harder when you’re fighting enemies at your current level, but your gear is stuck 5-20 levels below you.

5. The Story Is Actually Kind of Decent?

You may be tempted to ignore all the dialogue and skip all the cutscenes in Wolcen because I mean, who really cares about a story in an ARPG?

It’s….actually not that bad. And certainly better than the story in Diablo 3, which was a travesty on like six different levels. Your character feels like an actual presence in the story, and the relationships you have with your NPC friends/enemies is pretty engaging. Finally, Wolcen has The Lambach, a hive mind race that is a mix of the Flood and the Zerg and they are…uh, charming, shall we say. Just trust me. Listen to the story, watch the cutscenes. It enhances the experiences more than you think.

Anyway, that’s what I’ve got. Some final quick hits:

For archery, the skill that generates rage automatically instead of willpower is great. Top right of the tree.

Seriously, don’t sleep on my shield/shotgun idea for survivability (any pistol works for this).

Auto turrets are your best friend in boss fights as an archer.

I had to overlevel about 4-5 levels for the Act 1, 2 and 3 final bosses, which are much, much harder than anything else you’ll fight leading up to them. Just farm the last area before the boss with the highest level enemies you can find.

