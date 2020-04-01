Five Things The Bureau Of Prisons Could Do To Protect Vulnerable Inmates

Recognizing the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons, Congress, the President, and the Department of Justice have begun encouraging steps to release some prisoners to safer home environments. The coronavirus relief bill enacted on March 27 allows the Attorney General to expand the BOP’s ability to move prisoners to home confinement. See Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This congressional action follows Attorney General William Barr’s memo to the Director of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) recognizing that “there are some at-risk inmates who are non-violent and pose minimal likelihood of recidivism and who might be safer serving their sentences in home confinement rather than in BOP facilities.”

The challenges of relieving prison overpopulation in a crisis

Getty

To date, there has been no expanded use of this directive and the most recent BOP actions have eliminated social / legal visits and curtailed inmate movements. The agency also instituted a 14-day lockdown of all institutions, limiting inmate movement and contact with one another.

I reached out to Jack Donson, a 23 year veteran of the BOP who is now retired, and he provided some quick actions that the BOP could do right now to help move inmates out of harms way.

Donson told me that the BOP has an extensive database that contains detailed information on every inmate in custody. The system, known at SENTRY, could be used as a profiling tool to identify inmates who could be released quickly. Here are five searches, populations, that could quickly identify those who could quickly be released.

1) Those Previously Considered For Compassionate Release But Were Denied : While the BOP previously considered only those who were/are “terminally ill”; the legal standard of “compelling and extraordinary” is what is needed in this time of crisis. There are probably hundreds of PEOPLE who have been denied Compassionate Release by the BOP who have approved release plans (home address). Many of these denials are occupying needed beds in Federal Medical Centers and are not a danger to their communities. Let us not forget, under the “old law” prior to the “tough on crime” era, people sentenced to Life had 10 year parole eligibility and 30 year mandatory parole. Aside from the compassionate release denials, a list can also be run of the current “lifers” who are in prison, have served 30 plus years, and are not a public safety risk who should equally be considered for relief under this crisis.

2) Those Who Are Past Their Home Detention Eligibility Date : Many inmates are allowed to serve the final ten-percent of their sentence in home confinement. However, there are a number of inmates still in prison who are now past that eligible time and they are still in prison … some of them who are elderly and have underlying conditions. The BOP was recently chastised by the DOJ-Inspector General who indicated the agency was not utilizing home detention as allowed under their authority. Let the people who are eligible to go home under the current policy go home. If inmates are in an RRC (halfway house) and have received a weekend pass to go home … then let them go home. Halfway houses are just as much a petri-dish of contagion as prisons.

USDOJ/OIG | A Message from IG Horowitz: BOP’s Management of Inmate Placements in Residential Reentry Centers and Home Confinement

Justice

3) Furloughs : Under the BOP furlough authority, they BOP should immediately consider the warden’s authority to provide an emergency/temporary furlough for 30 days to EVERY inmate in our federal prison camps to allow space for camps to become quarantine areas for inmates who could be moved (qualify for lowering security but just have not been moved) from higher security prisons to these minimum security facilities. The furlough conditions can be restricted for those released to remain at home. Staff who are not needed at the facility due to the lockdown can perform the telephone monitoring the private contracts do to facilitate home detention

4) Use of Communal Penal Facility – Consideration should be given to amend the law for home detention to be considers a temporary community penal facility so all incarcerated people can be considered to “transfer” to such as setting under 18 USC 3621, based on their risk level. Every person with “community” custody, the lowest security level custody, should immediately be approved for such transfer.

5) Delay Self Surrenders – Inmates are showing up at prisons all across the country for self surrenders. The BOP has to take these inmates into custody, even if they have a fever and voluntarily disclose that they tested positive for COVID-19 … they have no choice. The BOP claims they have the ability to quarantine infected inmates, but there are many questions associated with how that can be successfully accomplished. The best scenario is that inmates who can voluntarily surrender should be given more time to do so. Guidance should be given from the Administrative Office of the US Courts to have all district courts do a general order to immediately delay all voluntary surrenders.

Source