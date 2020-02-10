Getty

WordPress is the most trusted content management system for web design and development today. With WordPress, you can easily build a powerful and stunning website for your business in no time.

But the world of WordPress is constantly changing; there are always new features, functionalities, themes and plugins that can take your website to the next level. So, how do you know what updates you should be making to your site in order to impress users and keep up with the competition?

Here are five top WordPress trends to follow in 2020.

1. Chatbot Integration

Chatbots are quickly becoming the ideal way for customers to keep in touch with businesses. You might think that many people would rather talk to a human than a robot, but according to statistics published by Invesp, “Forty percent of consumers do not care whether a chatbot or a real human helps them, as long as they are getting the help they need.” The company also notes that “eighty-five percent of all customer interactions will be handled without a human agent by 2020.”

Due to the popularity and convenience of chatbots, there are already a number of WordPress chatbot plugins that you can use to easily implement a chatbot on your WordPress site. And in 2020, expect those WordPress chatbots to get even more advanced, as they will be able to better understand complex conversations and solve more complicated problems and queries.

2. Multipurpose Themes

WordPress powers 35.7% of all websites on the internet. And with so many businesses discovering the power of WordPress and making the move to the popular content management platform, expect a rise in multipurpose WordPress themes. Multipurpose WordPress themes are versatile, so they can be used to build any type of website.

While there are already numerous multipurpose WordPress themes available on the market, I believe they’ll see a rise in popularity in 2020, resulting in even more multipurpose themes to choose from.

3. Motion UI

With so many sites on the web, your website has to grab the attention of users and make them want to stick around. With motion user interface (UI), you can provide your website visitors with a more engaging experience by adding movement, such as animated elements and transitions into your web design.

Motion UI isn’t just about being flashy — you can use it to direct website visitors where to go and what to do. For example, on Stripe Sigma’s website, underneath a video of the product in action, a scrolling ticker of FAQ cards is displayed below. This helps users get answers to their questions in a visually interesting way.

4. Video Backgrounds

Another way you can add more motion to your WordPress website is with video backgrounds, which will be a big trend in 2020. Unlike static image backgrounds, video backgrounds are able to truly bring a website to life.

Video backgrounds don’t only look cool; they’re also engaging. A website visitor might scroll past a static image of your product, but with a video background, visitors will be more likely to stop and watch. So, you can use your video background to show users how your product works or to highlight important aspects of it in a way that’s engaging to them.

Plus, you can easily add a video background to your site with the WordPress Gutenberg Cover Block.

5. Websites You Can Talk To

With voice-enabled devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa taking over in recent years, it’s no surprise that voice-activated websites will be a trend to follow in 2020. Instead of having to type or click around on a website to find what they’re looking for, users can use their voices to search for what they need.

More and more businesses are adding voice search capabilities to their WordPress websites to improve the search experience for users. Voice search doesn’t only help your website visitors, but it will also help your site rank for Google voice search queries.

WordPress is constantly evolving. So, if you have a WordPress site or you’re planning to build your site on WordPress, it’s important that you keep up with the latest WordPress trends. Be sure to incorporate some of these WordPress trends into your website in 2020 so that you can delight your visitors and keep up with the competition.

Source