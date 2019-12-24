Five Ways BTS’s Suga Made History On The Pop Sales Chart

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE.) (L-R) Jin, J-Hope, … [+] Jimin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and RM of BTS perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Last week, Halsey, BTS and Suga (one of the seven members of BTS) debuted their new collaboration “Suga’s Interlude” on Billboard’s Pop Digital Song Sales chart, which ranks the bestselling songs described as pop every week in the U.S. The cut opened at No. 24, but this frame, it lifts to a new high of No. 9, and by doing so, it breaks barriers and makes history for the one BTS singer credited on his own on the tune.

Here are five ways Suga made history on the Pop Digital Song Sales chart this week.

Third Song From A K-Pop Soloist To Chart

Since “Suga’s Interlude” is credited to Suga individually (in addition the band he’s a part of), the song is now just the third to feature a K-pop soloist to make it to the Pop Digital Song Sales chart. It follows in the footsteps of “Pop/Stars” by K/DA, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon & Soyeon, Madison Beer and Jaira Burns and “Chicken Noodle Soup” by J-Hope and Becky G.

Coincidentally (but not surprisingly), two of the three tracks that have appeared on this chart that credit K-pop solo musicians are from BTS vocalists, who are so popular they have also found success on their own.

The Fourth K-Pop Soloist To Chart

While only three songs featuring K-pop solo musicians have found space on the Pop Digital Song Sales chart, four individuals have accomplished this feat, as one of the tunes features two artists. “Pop/Stars” is officially credited to the group K/DA, but also to the names Miyeon, Soyeon, Madison Beer and Jaira Burns. The first two of those are members of the group (G)I-DLE, but they’re labeled on their own, so it counts toward their solo monikers as well as their new band.

J-Hope is the third and most recent K-pop solo musician to chart on the pop sales list, until this month, that is.

The Second Male K-Pop Soloist To Chart

Suga joins his BTS bandmate J-Hope as just the second K-pop solo male musician to make it to the Pop Digital Song Sales chart under their own name. The two acts have also landed several hits as part of BTS.

The Fourth-Highest-Charting K-Pop Song

Now that “Suga’s Interlude” has climbed into the top 10 and settled at No. 9, it earns the title of the fourth-highest-charting K-pop song on the list. The Halsey, BTS and Suga tune comes in behind BTS and Charli XCX’s “Dream Glow” (No. 4), J-Hope and Becky G’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” (No. 6) and Steve Aoki and BTS’s “Waste It on Me” (No. 7).

The Third K-Pop Song To Chart For More Than One Week

It’s hard to believe that “Suga’s Interlude” has already made history in as many ways as it has with only two weeks on the Pop Digital Song Sales chart, but K-pop only just started making big moves on the ranking recently, so with every new placement from a figure in the space, the record books are rewritten.

Now that the track has spent two frames on the chart, it has become just the third tune from a K-pop artist to do so. Only two other pieces of music, Steve Aoki and BTS’s “Waste It on Me” and K/DA, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon & Soyeon, Madison Beer and Jaira Burns’ “Pop/Stars” have managed to hold on for more than a single turn. Since it’s risen to the top 10 just this week, “Suga’s Interlude” could soon become the first K-pop title to spend three spins on the tally.

