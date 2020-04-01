Flight Attendant Leaders, Newly Unified, Say Mnuchin Could Scuttle Plan To Pay Airline Workers

A United Airlines flight attendant prepares meals in an aircraft galley.

Association of Flight Attendants

Flight attendant leaders from three unions are urging the Trump administration not to seek ownership stakes in airlines in return for grants, approved by Congress, that would pay airline employee wages through Sept. 30.

The concept of compensation for the grants “puts the ‘worker first’ bill in jeopardy,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents 50,000 flight attendants at various airlines. “If you add financial restrictions, it is no longer a grant.”

The grants were part of the $2 trillion economic relief package that Congress passed last week. The package included grants of $25 billion for passenger airlines to pay workers, as well as $25 billion in loans and loan guarantees for the carriers.

Conditions are common for loans, Nelson said, but the CARES Act enables grants that “are direct pass throughs from the airlines to the employees. This way, the employees won’t have to seek unemployment and they would continue to pay taxes and spend money,” boosting the economy.

A provision in the bill would enable Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin “to take ownership stakes in the airlines in exchange for any funds that keep workers on payroll,” said a letter to Mnuchin from the leaders of the three top flight attendant unions, which jointly represent about 100,000 flight attendants.

Nelson said the provision was supported by some Republican senators, but “there was a bipartisan understanding that [Mnuchin] wasn’t going to do it, but now he’s out there talking like he’s going to.”

On Sunday, both Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow, White House economic advisor, suggested that in return for grants, the administration would seek ownership stakes. In guidelines released Monday, the Treasury asked airlines to identify methods the government could use to retain stakes.

“We do want them to honor what our conversation was” during negotiations on the $2 trillion bill signed into law last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference, according to Bloomberg.

The grants were intended to save jobs, Pelosi said. “It goes to the airlines and then quickly to the employee,” she said. “We were very proud of that. We just don’t want to hold that up.”

The letter to Mnuchin was also signed by Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American Airlines AAL flight attendants, and by Transport Workers Union Local 556 President Lyn Montgomery, which represents Southwest Airlines flight attendants.

Hedrick signed the letter in her first day on the job as APFA president.

Although there has long been rivalry between APFA and AFA, “These are the most challenging times in the history of our profession,” Hedrick said.

“I intend to do whatever it takes to keep our members safe and working,” she wrote in an email. “That means all of us in the labor movement have to collaborate. It is critical that flight attendants from all airlines speak with a unified voice when everything is on the line.”

In the letter, the three flight attendant leaders noted that current low prices for airline shares would make the government a principal owner of one or more carriers.

“If the airlines were required to pay back the grants in full with an equity position of $25 billion, that would give the government the equivalent of a 40% stake in airlines in exchange for keeping workers on the payroll for six months,” they wrote.

“This effectively renders the payroll grants a poison pill that will cost us our jobs and push us onto taxpayer-funded unemployment insurance – the opposite of what this bipartisan agreement intended,” they wrote.

