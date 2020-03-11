Flight Restrictions Imposed By Coronavirus Force Italy To Give Up Chance To Play In Algarve Cup Final

LOULE, PORTUGAL – MARCH 4: Elena Linari of Italy celebrates scoring the equalising goal with Sara … [+] Gama during the Algarve Cup match between Portugal Women and Italy Women at the Estadio Algarve on March 4, 2020 in Loule Portugal (Photo by Visionhaus)

Visionhaus

As Europe’s stadia close their doors to supporters faster than the coronavirus spreads around the continent, the Algarve resort of Vilamoura had become a haven for Italy’s women soccer players. Away from the ongoing developments in their own country, the World Cup quarter-finalists progressed to the final of the 27th Algarve Cup and stood one win away from their first international trophy this century.

Despite flying to Portugal eleven days ago with a squad shorn of four AC Milan players, who were prevented from travelling at the start of the health crisis, Le Azzurre had come through two matches in southern Portugal to reach their first final of the prestigious annual competition won on ten occasions by the United States.

However, with transport links to Italy being severed to stem the rising tide of a virus currently sweeping Europe, the Portuguese government yesterday decided to cancel all passenger flights between the two countries for 14 days. The Italian players therefore felt compelled to take the last flight back to Rome departing this morning, meaning they could not take part in tonight’s final in Parchal.

In a statement, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said “after checking that no airline would guarantee the return of the Women’s National Team to Italy from Portugal on Thursday 12 March, in agreement with the coach Milena Bertolini, the squad decided to organize the return trip tomorrow. The early departure forces Italy to give up the final of the Algarve Cup against Germany”.

“The FIGC has considered it a priority to guarantee the return of the whole delegation home and thanks the Portuguese federation and the German federation for the collaboration and understanding shown in these hours”.

Understandable concerns over friends and family back at home were overriding the player’s desire to play soccer. After their 3-0 semi-final victory over New Zealand last Saturday, Italy’s eighth consecutive win, Juventus striker Cristiana Girelli posted this message on Twitter, “sport offers beautiful emotions, like those of yesterday evening, such as reaching a final in such a prestigious tournament. Emotions that unfortunately in this moment are not enough to extinguish the worries and fears that our country is experiencing, especially my region. For this reason I feel like leaving out happiness for a moment, or even better, using these images full of meaning to say to all the young people and to everyone: USE THE HEAD and THINK ABOUT THE COMMON GOOD. Our doctors and nurses are doing everything possible, and perhaps even the impossible, to keep us safe, but that’s not enough. We all have to do our part. Avoid going out, avoid crowded places. Respect the measures of the institutions in charge and you will see that everything will be fine”.

LOULE, PORTUGAL – MARCH 4: Christiana Girelli of Italy Women celebrates 2-1 during the Algarve Cup … [+] Women match between Portugal v Italy at the Estadio Algarve on March 4, 2020 in Loule Portugal (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Following Monday’s decision by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) recommending a suspension of all sport in the country until 3 April, the entire Italian squad, with the exception of Atlético Madrid defender Elena Linari, know they will not play another soccer match for at least the remainder of the month.

While their German opponents warmed up for the final by frolicking on the beach, Italian captain Sara Gama was fronting an emergency campaign on behalf of the FIGC. With the hashtag “Apart But United”, the Juventus defender along with her male counterpart, Leonardo Bonucci, was urging her compatriots to stay at home with the message “distances must not separate us. Even if you’re young, it’s time to respect them. Reach out one arm towards another and we’ll almost seem to be touching”.

Invited to play in the Algarve Cup for the first time in 12 years, Italian coach Bertolini had yesterday expressed her pride at reaching the final. “We are honored to have come this far and to be able to measure ourselves against such a strong team, the girls will have to take the field aggressively and with the right attitude, helping each other and expressing all their qualities and techniques”.

German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg expressed her sympathy for the Italians. “We would have liked to play the final, but of course accept the decision of the Italians. We are currently experiencing challenging times and we all have to stand together in order to overcome this difficult phase”.

Bertolini and her staff also sent this message of support back to their compatriots in Italy. “We are experiencing what is going on in our country with apprehension. It is important to follow the directions of the government and experts. I am sure that together we will be able to get out of this difficult situation”.

Source