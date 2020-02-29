Florida Charging Order Requires Distributions To Be Re-Directed To The Creditor In Kostoglou

A Florida Courthouse

John Kostoglou obtained a judgment in Ohio against John Fortuna. Kostoglou then domesticated the order in Florida, and sought a charging order against Fortuna’s 5% interest in a multiple-member LLC, i.e., an LLC that had more members than just Fortuna.

The Operating Agreement for the LLC provided that Fortuna would receive distributions equal to 5% of the company’s profits, which was his interest. The Florida trial court granted Kostoglou the charging order that he sought against Fortuna’s interest, which created a lien on that interest, but refused to order that the distributions from the company also be paid to Kostoglou.

Kostoglou filed his appeal to the Florida appellate court, which held that Kostoglou was indeed entitled to the 5% profit distributions, and on this point reversed the Florida trial court. The appellate court noted that:

Pursuant to section 605.0503(1), Florida Statutes, “a charging order constitutes a lien upon a judgment debtor’s transferable interest and requires the limited liability company to pay over to the judgment creditor a distribution that would otherwise be paid to the judgment debtor.” § 605.0503(1), Fla. Stat. (2019) (emphasis added). This concept is further reiterated in the statute under section 605.0502(2), Florida Statutes, which states that “[a] transferee has the right to receive, in accordance with the transfer, distributions to which the transferor would otherwise be entitled.” § 605.0502(2), Fla. Stat. (2019).

The appellate court also noted that numerous prior decisions in Florida established the charging order creditor’s right to distributions. Thus, the appellate court remanded the case to the trial court with instructions to enter a proper charging order which required the company to pay any distributions to Kostoglou and not let Fortuna retain those distributions.

ANALYSIS

It is remarkable that we’ve had charging orders in the United States, beginning with those against partnership interests, for slightly over 100 years, we’ve had literally hundreds of court opinions involving charging orders, and still courts ⸺ such as the trial court here ⸺ continue to screw up the most basic operation of charging orders.

Yet, in many ways, charging orders still are a rarity at least compared to everyday remedies such as garnishments and levies. Whenever I go to argue an application for charging order, I still start with the most basic concepts, “This is what a charging order is and does”, as if the court has never even heard of it before. Such usually proves to be a sound assumption.

The holder of an LLC interest normally has a bundle of rights, such as voting rights, management rights, derivative rights, etc., etc., and including rights to distributions. These distributions can themselves be parsed into interim distributions, meaning profit distributions as here, and liquidating distributions, which entitles the holder to a share of the company’s remaining assets when it is wound up.

A charging order has the effect of putting a lien on all distributions, both interim and liquidating, and redirecting those when paid to the charging order creditor. In this sense, the charging order creditor becomes what is known in LLC and partnership vernacular as an involuntary assignee, just as if the LLC debtor/member had sold its interest to the creditor.

At the charging order stage, this involuntary assignment lasts only so long as the judgment remains unpaid ⸺ in other words, the creditor is a temporary involuntary assignee. If the charging order lien is foreclosed upon, the purchaser of the interest at the judicial sale then becomes the permanent involuntary assignee of the interest and will take distributions from the company even after the judgment is satisfied. However, in neither case does the creditor take any of the other non-distributive rights in the company: Those rights either stick with the debtor/member or evaporate, i.e., there is no scenario in which the charging order creditors, whether having foreclosed or not, steps in to the other rights of the debtor/member.

Note, however, and very importantly, there is an unsettled issue as to what happens if the debtor/member is effectively earning the interest by actively performing some labor for the company; in that case, the Federal Wage Garnishment Law might (or might not, we don’t really know) apply to limit the creditor’s right to distributions to only 25% of net disposable income, as if the charging order was a garnishment upon wages.

But at the most basic level, the charging order creditor is entitled to any and all distributions that are made from the company until the judgment is paid, and the company must re-direct those distributions to that creditor (or the debtor must pay them over under penalty of contempt if he inadvertently receives them). The Florida trial court botched this point, but the Florida appellate court was quick to fix it.

CITE AS

Kostoglou v. Fortuna, 2020 WL 813366 (Fla.App., Feb. 19, 2020). Full Opinion at

