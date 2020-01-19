Floyd Mayweather Jr. Inserts Himself Into Conor McGregor Conversation With Instagram Post

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Dana White attend a basketball game … [+] between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on November 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Whether it is a tease or a real indication of an upcoming rematch, Floyd Mayweather Jr. took to Instagram on Saturday night to post a makeshift fight poster for a second bout with Conor McGregor.

On Saturday night after McGregor made his successful return to the UFC with a 40-second TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The finish had the combat sports world ablaze and it was clear, McGregor’s massive appeal was still in effect.

Clearly, Mayweather took notice. Never one to miss an opportunity to gain visibility or to pass up on a potential payday, Mayweather inserted himself into the conversation with the post.

The two men met in a lucrative boxing match back in 2017. Mayweather easily won the fight via 10th-round TKO. Since then, McGregor has had mounds of personal and legal issues, and he has only competed in the Octagon twice (counting Saturday night’s fight).

In November, UFC President Dana White said he’d talked with Mayweather about another event in 2020, but he hadn’t gotten into any specifics. The two met at an NBA basketball game that month.

It’s obvious, if Mayweather is climbing into a ring or an Octagon with anyone, it would have to be with a major name, and preferably against someone he feels poses him little threat.

As McGregor’s months away from competition began to build, the conversation shifted to stars like Jorge Masvidal and even Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, with McGregor back on the winning track, him expressing an interest in fighting Mayweather in a boxing rematch, and now with Mayweather’s post, it would appear the signs are pointing to a second fight between Money and The Notorious.

On the other hand, Mayweather is known to troll the combat sports community with fake announcements. Thus it is wise to temper your expectations. Still, there is a ton of money to be made if the two men decide to fight each other again. Purists will likely hate it more than their first fight, but the money will still be there.

