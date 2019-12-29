Food Predictions For 2020: Macadamia Nut Takeover

Macadamia nuts with leaves.

In 2020, you may be seeing a lot more macadamia nuts. The plant-based food trend will remain strong next year, and consumers always want something different. From butters to yogurts, macadamia nuts will show up in different ways.

The Most Expensive Nuts in the World

Macadamia nuts and flowers.

Macadamia nuts are considered one of the most expensive nuts in the world and cost as much as $25 per pound. Although they originated in Australia, Hawaii is the biggest producer of macadamia nuts today. The nuts cost more because they need seven to 10 years of growth before harvesting is possible and have strict requirements to thrive, such as a warm and rainy climate.

Predictions about the global macadamia market show a 6.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Demand for macadamias is already higher than the supply, so companies are likely to mix the nuts with other ingredients in 2020 to lower costs. You may see them in plant-based spreads, butters, yogurts and dressings.

A Different Butter Spread

Macadamia nuts.

Finicky consumers always want something different on their dinner table, especially when they are searching for the perfect buttery spread that does not have any dairy in it. Although cashews, almonds, peanuts and sunflowers are not going away, macadamia nuts will have a stronger presence among nut butters in the next year. Interest in the keto and paleo diets is also fueling the demand for macadamia nuts.

“It helps the trend that spreads and butters are touting paleo- and keto-friendly attributes, but transparency is also a key player in this trend. Many brands are looking to either eliminate the use of palm oil or promote a Responsibly Sourced Palm Oil certification and use nuts that are grown in ways with less likelihood for environmental impact,” a Whole Foods Market report explained.

Variety is not the only reason why people may skip the peanut butter jars and reach for the macadamia ones at the grocery store. There are multiple health benefits to eating macadamia nuts, such as their ability to lower “bad” cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Macadamia nuts are high in fat, but it is the monounsaturated type that is healthier and found in avocados. Macadamias are also one of largest sources of manganese, which is an important mineral for metabolism, bone development and wound healing. Considering the benefits, it is easy to see why macadamia nuts will only grow in popularity.

