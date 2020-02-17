For A New Orleans Entrepreneur, King Cake Becomes A Small Business Success Story

In New Orleans, you can shop at a store that just sells king cake. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Mardi Gras is now in full swing in New Orleans, with parades filling the streets of the French Quarter, Uptown and some of its suburbs.

But for many people, the advent of those big parades mean there’s just a little time left to eat king cake.

King cake is the coffee cake like concoction that comes in numerous flavors, many topped with cheese cake icing and purple, green and gold sprinkles.

It’s grown from a fairly simple holiday tradition into a widespread business across the Crescent City and elsewhere.

For the past two years, entrepreneur Will Samuels has made it easier for New Orleanians to find their favorite cakes.

In 2019, Samuels opened King Cake Hub, a pop up marketplace inside a former mortuary on Canal Street that’s now used for seasonal businesses, like a haunted house at Halloween.

(You can hear an interview with Samuels on Louisiana Eats, the public radio program with author Poppy Tooker.)

He started with eight different bakeries in New Orleans and southern Louisiana.This year, he is handling 13 outlets offering more than 35 varieties, and says he’s already topped the 16,000 cakes he sold in 2019.

If things continue at the current pace, Samuels expects to sell around 25,000 king cakes during this year’s season, which began on the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6 and runs until Mardi Gras day next week (more on that later).

The average price for a king cake is about $20, but almost nobody leaves the King Cake Hub with just one box, Samuels says.

“There are lots of people buying three, four, seven at a time,” he says. “One family heading back to Arkansas just left out of here with 10.”

The idea for King Cake Hub dates back to 2011, when Samuels and his wife ran two businesses, Pizza Nola and La Dolce Nola, an ice cream shop. His wife perfected a recipe for a king cake filled with Nutella.

It was modeled after the king cake sold by McKenzie’s, a beloved local bakery that closed in 2000.

In 2016, Samuels began sellingl king cakes made by Dong Phuong, a Vietnamese sandwich shop and bakery that won a James Beard Award and now is considered one of the city’s best king cake producers.

He set up a king cake launch party on Jan. 6, with a jazz band, and turned Pizza Nola into a place to buy the pastry as well as its pizza.

But in 2018, Dong Phuong decided to sell king cake on its own, and Samuels subsequently decided to close the pizza business. In writing about the decision, food journalist Ian McNulty said Pizza Nola had become a “king cake hub.”

“That’s an interesting name,” Samuels says he thought. And he began brainstorming the idea of a central location that sold king cake during carnival season.

He originally thought he’d offer cakes from five bakeries, but as businesses heard about his concept, he says they reached out to ask if he would carry their king cakes.

Samuels says he decides which bakeries to offer based on whether he likes the cake, how many other places it is sold in New Orleans, and the ability of the bakery to provide the cakes he needs.

“We aren’t going to offer cakes that aren’t good,” he says.

This year’s list includes Gambino’s, Hi Do, Bywater Bakery, Cannata’s, Caludas, NOCCA, District DSB, Sugar Love Bakery, and Girls Gone Vegan.

Samuels makes money by purchasing the cakes at wholesale prices, and selling them at retail. King Cake Hub also sells gift cards and offers events like a Mardi Gras costuming class and a session on wine pairing with king cake.

He says there have been some glitches. This year, King Cake Hub discontinued shipping cakes, after customers complained that cakes did not arrive when promised, or showed up in damaged condition.

Likewise, some over zealous customers placed orders for 50 to 100 king cakes, wiping out his supply. So this year, he is cutting off local pre-orders on Wednesday, allowing him to plan for the final weekend of Mardi Gras.

Samuels says he’s enjoyed King Cake Hub so much that he is already planning for his third season in 2021. He has no plans to return to the restaurant business any time soon.

“We’re really excited about the response, and we’re looking forward to next year and beyond,” he says.

And, he’s about to take a risk and break with New Orleans’ tradition.

Samuels says he plans to offer a “King Cake 365 Collection” for people who want to purchase king cake year around.

That may shock purists who only indulge during carnival season. But Samuels says he’s noticed a growing number of outlets selling king cake after Mardi Gras.

“From a philosophical standpoint, we’re sticklers to ‘no king cake before January 6,” he says. “From a business standpoint, if they’re going to be buying king cake, they might as well buy it from us.”

