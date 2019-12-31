Home Technology For Bethesda Softworks, 2019 Was A Year Full Of Delays
Technology

For Bethesda Softworks, 2019 Was A Year Full Of Delays

written by Forbes December 31, 2019
For Bethesda Softworks, 2019 Was A Year Full Of Delays
supposedly said that “a delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” Breath of the Wild comes to mind as an example of what can happen when developers give their employees extra time to make something remarkable. Delays ought to mean less crunch and, therefore, improved work-life balance for laborers.

Does a delay automatically mean a game will be good? Certainly not—but it does mean the final product should ship in a state that’s closer to the team’s creative vision, and with more time allotted to debugging and optimization. The Nintendo Switch port of The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been moved to “early 2020,” with Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders story expansion arriving sometime in “Q1 next year.” Probably the most anticipated Bethesda title of 2020 is Doom Eternal, which is now slated to launch on March 20, 2020, alongside a new rerelease of 1997’s Doom 64 (also originally meant for a November 2019 launch).

In June of 2018, Bethesda said its free-to-play card game, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, would hit the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One “later this year.” A year and a half later, it looks as though we may never see those console versions. The publisher said last month in a Reddit post that development on Legends has, unfortunately, been put “on hold for the foreseeable future.”

” readability=”36.603351955307″>

Fallout 76: Wastelanders

Fallout 76: Wastelanders

Bethesda Game Studios

Many of Bethesda’s big announcements over the past year, particularly during the publisher’s annual E3 presser, mentioned the same release window: fall 2019. Autumn came and went, of course, and many of those games and expansions—some of the most anticipated titles of the year—have been delayed to 2020. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto supposedly said that “a delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” Breath of the Wild comes to mind as an example of what can happen when developers give their employees extra time to make something remarkable. Delays ought to mean less crunch and, therefore, improved work-life balance for laborers.

Does a delay automatically mean a game will be good? Certainly not—but it does mean the final product should ship in a state that’s closer to the team’s creative vision, and with more time allotted to debugging and optimization. The Nintendo Switch port of The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been moved to “early 2020,” with Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders story expansion arriving sometime in “Q1 next year.” Probably the most anticipated Bethesda title of 2020 is Doom Eternal, which is now slated to launch on March 20, 2020, alongside a new rerelease of 1997’s Doom 64 (also originally meant for a November 2019 launch).

In June of 2018, Bethesda said its free-to-play card game, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, would hit the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One “later this year.” A year and a half later, it looks as though we may never see those console versions. The publisher said last month in a Reddit post that development on Legends has, unfortunately, been put “on hold for the foreseeable future.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

What If Russian Disinformation Isn’t As Effective As...

December 6, 2019

Latvia And Its 5G Path to Prosperity

December 6, 2019

A Freelance Holiday Reminder: How To Be Good...

December 25, 2019

There Are 2 Accessories Every Nintendo Switch Owner...

December 5, 2019

When It Comes To Automation And AI, Failure...

December 3, 2019

The Nominees For Best Retailers Of The Last...

December 26, 2019

Panasonic 65GZ2000 And 65GZ1500 OLED TV Reviews: Class...

December 12, 2019

A Freelance Holiday Reminder: How To Be Good...

December 25, 2019

Is It Time To Let Out The Genetic...

December 6, 2019

Report: Twitch Shells Out Millions Per Year To...

December 10, 2019