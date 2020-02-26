For Some Strange Reason, The Three Biggest Coronavirus Markets Are All Up

South Korean coronavirus cases are up. Double down on stocks? MSCI South Korea rockets in spite of … [+] negative headlines on a growing health risk to the South Korean economy. (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Stock markets in the three countries with the most coronavirus cases are all up today. It can’t be just because of central bank action. At this point, why a certain country is up by wide margins on a bad coronavirus news day is anybody’s guess. Someone said the sky is blue and the birds are singing. Buy it!

China, home to more than 78,000 hospitalized Covid-19 patients, is up 1.65% based on the XTrackers China CSI-300 A-Shares (ASHR) exchange traded fund.

South Korea, where 1,261 people are hospitalized with the bug, is up 2.06% as measured by the MSCI South Korea Index.

Italy, which has become the European hub of the outbreak and now has 322 people who have tested positive for Covid-19, is up 2.69% based on the MSCI Italy, even as two Italy states face travel restrictions. Automakers there are now worried about the supply chain ramifications.

Electronics manufacturer MTA said that if its 600 employees in the northern Italian town of Codogno were not allowed to return to work within the next few days, production lines at Fiat Chrysler subsidiaries would be brought to a standstill. “All the other FCA plants in Europe and those of Renault, BMW and Peugeot will close too,” the FT reported an MTA board member saying on Wednesday.

Staff assigned for Coronavirus tests at the Molinette hospital in northern Italy. Schools and … [+] restaurants have been ordered closed in Lombardy and Veneto. (Photo by Diego Puletto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“There’s going to be opportunities for stock pickers in this mess,” says Vincent Nichols, a fund manager for global emerging market equities at BNP Paribas in Boston. “We recently got into some consumer names in the food business in China. But still, we are underweight China and all of Asia except for Indonesia. We think the market is under appreciating how bad this (outbreak) can be to the economy.”

Cathay Pacific Airways of Hong Kong warned this week that its business was in trouble due to flight bans and people afraid to travel.

Some 25,000 employees have opted to take unpaid leave, the South China Morning Post reported today.

Their share price has actually outperformed the MSCI Hong Kong over the last month. Since the drop off in peak Lunar New Year holiday travel on January 25, the stock is up 3.14% while the MSCI Hong Kong is negative.

U.K. businesses in China are looking at double digit revenue declines.

A survey by the British Chamber of Commerce in China released on Tuesday shows that 22% of respondents say revenue will drop by at least 10% to as much as 20% as a direct result of the outbreak. Another 27% of survey respondents said they expect a decrease of more than 20% because of China.

Like Main Street and the thousands of Covid-19 patients, Wall Street is looking for solace.

Investors seem to think Chinese stimulus and a Fed rate cut in July will help them, even as the outbreak has no end in sight and is reeking havoc on supply chains.

Aaron Sokol, CEO of Q4 Sports, a six year old sneaker manufacturer based in Los Angeles, says his China factory partners are still not back to work. “The factories were supposed to come on line last week, but we’re not seeing it. It’s a ghost town,” he says, adding he has recently canceled trips to Japan and China.

A man wears a protective face mask on the promenade of the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai … [+] on February 25, 2020.(Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The global economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is set to be more profound than that of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), says Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director for The Economist Intelligence Unit, the business intel arm of The Economist magazine.

SARS lasted around 8 months, from November 2002 until July 2003 before it started disappearing from the headlines. The last known case of SARS was in 2004. Some 774 people died.

Covid-19 has claimed three-times the lives, and if it lasts as long as SARS it would take until August before it works its way out of China’s system.

“A number of international exporters might experience financial distress, as a persistent shortfall in Chinese demand depresses commodity prices and export revenues,” says Demarais. “An ongoing public health crisis would also be a threat to political and financial stability within China itself.”

All Eyes On Shanghai As A Million More People Returning To Work

Equity markets have been trading with some degree of complacency about the potential negative effects of the virus. Despite the sell-off in the Dow in the last two trading sessions, caution is warranted.

“At this point, our best-case scenario is that the global reacceleration of growth from 2019 levels is pushed into the second half of 2020,” says Tony Roth, CIO of Wilmington Trust.

Roth thinks countries hit hardest by the virus are looking at a long, sustained economic slowdown. “A growing amount of (their) economic activity is lost, rather than pushed into subsequent quarters,” he says.

Airline travel scheduled for February, March or April, may never be rebooked. Restaurants lost customers. The ones coming in now are not going to double the amounts of food they eat to make up for lost time out. Gasoline not sold in January and March as people stayed home never comes back.

So far, no one is forecasting a U.S. recession. But the risk of one in Italy and Japan is rising.

Asian emerging economies could also be in trouble. “China’s growth need not go negative for it to effectively feel like a recession and have significant knock-on effects to global companies,” says Roth.

