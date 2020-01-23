For The Browns, Tight End Is A Position To Watch

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 8, 2019: Tight end David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns on the field … [+] prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 27-19. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

David Njoku’s 2019 season was lost. In his third year, he played in just four games due to injury and apparently having fallen out of favor with former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens. With the limited amount of dead money on his contract, Kitchens’ return might have ended Njoku’s time in Cleveland.

But Kitchens is out. Kevin Stefanski is in. For Njoku, and maybe for Demetrius Harris or any other tight end the Browns bring in, this is a good thing. If the offense Stefanski ran in Minnesota is any indication, tight ends are going to matter for the 2020 Browns.

Per Sharp Football, a quarter of the Vikings’ possessions in the 2019 season came out of 12 personnel (meaning one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) with another 17% of the team’s possessions coming out of 22 personnel (meaning two running backs, two tight ends and one receiver). That’s not the biggest use of two tight end formations in the league, it’s near the top. In particular, the Vikings used 22 personnel the fourth-most in the league last season per Sharp Football. By comparison, the Browns only ran 1% of their plays out of that grouping.

In Stefanski’s offense — which could look different with a non-Kirk Cousins quarterback and away from the only franchise he’s ever worked for — a large chunk of the passing game is about making the defense think its a run play until it’s too late. To quote him directly, Stefanski said in October that “It’s gotta look like, taste like, smell like the run.”

To do that, and as noted, he’ll play two tight ends. In Minnesota last season that was Kyle Rudolph (a Viking since 2011) and Irv Smith Jr. (a second-round pick last year.) Both guys had moments and finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in targets. As Rudolph’s highlights from Week 16 against the Vikings show, tight ends in Stefanski’s offense get deployed in a few different ways to get them in strong spots on the field. They can be both a safety valve and the lead option on the same play.

Which brings us back to Njoku. To date, he’s still more athlete than polished tight end. He likely won’t ever be a great blocker — which might hurt him under Stefanski — but he’s clearly talented. There’s a lot there to work with that hasn’t been mined yet. Again: Njoku is 23 and a physical freak. There’s a reason the Browns traded up to get him two GMs ago.

But it also seems likely the team finds someone to pair him with perhaps with Harris sticking around as a third option. Concerns about his hands are also very real and fair. Those won’t be go away until he has a full season where he isn’t dropping passes week after week.

In free agency, that would mean looking at Falcons tight end Alex Hooper (like Njoku, he’s not a good blocker) and Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (who has had injury concerns, but has been good when on the field). The Browns have almost $52 million in cap space to work with. They could also spend on a tight end in free agency while trying to move Njoku via trade.

But with other needs on both sides of the ball, maybe they’ll look to the draft. Taking a tight end at No. 10 overall would be insane considering those needs, particularly at tackle. There also isn’t an elite tight end prospect in the draft. But perhaps in the second round where Smith was picked last year or in the third round (where the Browns have two picks) Cleveland takes a tight end. Finding a player with blocking ability would make sense here if Njoku is around.

Also of note here: Baker Mayfield loved using Mark Andrews at Oklahoma. He has not had a player like that in Cleveland, nor a scheme that puts emphasis on the tight end. Since Mayfield is vital to the Browns’ success, unlocking this part of the offense makes all the sense in the world.

What will happen here isn’t obvious. The Browns still need a general manager after all. But something will happen at tight end. The position figures to be too important to Stefanski’s offense for it not be invested in. And that might mean Njoku doesn’t have another lost season.

