For The Nuggets, 2019 Caps A Franchise-Transforming Decade That Sets Up A Bright Future

Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are expected to be with the team for the long … [+] haul on their maximum-level contracts.

Getty Images

As the Denver Nuggets draw the curtains on a decade that saw the sun set on the Carmelo Anthony and George Karl era, giving way to the rebuild which birthed the rising epoch of Nikola Jokic and Michael Malone, the team is charging into the 2020s with sights set on nothing less than their first NBA championship title.

The 2010-2019 decade was bookended by historic high points for the Nuggets, as perhaps captured most clearly by the team reaching its highest win total as an NBA franchise at 57 wins in the 2012-13 season, and tying the second-highest (three ways) at 54 last season.

Some significant and historic Nuggets landmarks were reached through the end of the Karl era in the early 2010s. Although the eight-year Denver chapter of Carmelo Anthony’s career overlapped only briefly with the decade that’s now ending (he forced a trade to the New York Knicks in February, 2011), by the time he left he had climbed to third in total scoring on the Nuggets leaderboard with 13.970 points after only franchise greats Alex English (21,645 points) and Dan Issel (16,589), according to Basketball-Reference.com. And for his part George Karl had become Denver’s second all-time winningest coach with 423 total victories, trailing only the legendary Doug Moe with 432, as well as becoming the Nuggets-second-longest tenured coach ever with nine seasons after Moe’s 10.

Denver Nuggets’ Regular Seasaon Win %, 2010-11 Through 2019-20

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

But the newly-dawned Jokic-Malone era, and the year 2019 in particular, have featured an array of milestones which not only indicate how far the current Nuggets roster, still among the league’s youngest, has come in a short time, but how well it projects into the future.

Last season, the Nuggets didn’t only reach their second-best regular season win total as an NBA team, they won what would be considered the decade’s only playoff series victory and only Northwest Division title if the 2009-10 season is being lumped into the Aughts (or regardless of categorization, the first of each in 10 years).

Nikola Jokic is at the heart of most of Denver’s big milestones of the 2010s, however, with most of those coming in 2019. Last season, Jokic became the first Nuggets player since David Thompson in the 1977-78 season over 40 years ago to be named to the All-NBA First Team in a year which saw his breakout into super stardom as he tallied 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, becoming the only qualified center other than Wilt Chamberlain to cross the seven assist threshold. Jokic also became the only Nuggets player in the decade (again, excluding 2009-10) to receive All-Star honors.

Jokic has also reached historic heights with his proliferation of triple-doubles. Just last week Joker passed Bob Cousey for 10th place on the NBA’s all-time career triple-double list with 33, and has since already climbed to 35. Former Nuggets great Fat Lever is currently the highest Denver player on the list with 43 career triple-doubles, and it’s all but certain that Jokic will pass him, most likely by the end of this season.

The rise of Jokic and the unique style of basketball the Nuggets have built around his superb playmaking as point-center, as well as Denver’s newfound defensive identity under Malone’s tutelage, are the hallmarks of the team’s ascension in the current era, and the great news for Denver is that with their big Serbian and his partner-in-crime Jamal Murray inked in for long-term maximum contracts, and with extensions in 2019 for head coach Michael Malone and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly providing comparable franchise stability on the coaching and management fronts, the solid foundation the Nuggets have established, barring unforeseen obstacles, should facilitate not only their continued success, but their development into a legitimate title contender.

Not that there aren’t plenty of question marks and some potential speed bumps in Denver’s future. Big men Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee, both instrumental to the Nuggets’ success this season, are on expiring contracts. It appears more likely than ever in the current era that Denver is poised to make at least one move by the trade deadline, as reports including from The Athletic’s Shams Charania have the Nuggets actively exploring the market an possibly making bench players with limited minutes like Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, neither of whom reached extension agreements with Denver by the October deadline, available for trades.

In the big picture, however, the Nuggets appear to be on a surefire path to solidifying their position as one of the perennial top teams in the West. Currently second in the conference standings behind only LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, Denver has a 23-9 record which gives them a .719 winning percentage, or a trajectory that puts them on pace to win 59 games. More importantly, their successful playoff outing last spring erased many of the doubts and questions about whether Jokic’s game, especially on the defensive end, would hold up in the postseason.

When future NBA historians look back on this Nuggets decade, it will likely appear as a “tweener” – the soft middle between the Melo-Karl and Jokic-Malone eras which saw the franchise lose its footing before getting back on track. But for Denver, it will always represent the foundational transformation of the franchise’s culture and identity as it was reconstructed from the ground up to be built for sustainable success well into the 2020s as the team’s young players, coaches and operations staff grow and develop together into a contender.

