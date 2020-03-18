Forget Amazon And Fresh Direct. This NYC Purveyor Is Turning Quarantine Into Haute Cuisine.

Baldor will deliver food directly to homes within a 50-mile radius of its Bronx headquarters, a new … [+] delivery option for folks who do not want to risk exposure to Coronavirus at the grocery store.

Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods has three warehouses, a plant in the Bronx that cuts a million pounds of fruit and vegetables a week, and a fleet of 400 trucks. But as Americans grappled with the coronavirus pandemic this week and neighborhood restaurants shuttered across the Northeast, Baldor saw sales drop 50%.

Now the gourmet restaurant distribution company is offering its vast inventory of 6,000 items—staples like chicken breast, milk and garlic alongside rarer items like duck fat and truffles—directly to customers at home for the first time. There’s a $250 minimum order and Baldor will truck it to any address with a 50-mile radius of its Bronx headquarters. Orders made before midnight will be delivered the next day.

“We’re perfectly poised to jump in and support where we’re needed,” says Ben Walker, Baldor’s vice president of sales. “Food service has really come to a halt. We have the food and we have the logistics. We’re able to get the food out there.”

Baldor’s home delivery service comes as grocery delivery services like Amazon and Walmart are overwhelmed by demand and some Americans are bracing for possibly months of isolation. The service will be available until the end of the crisis, according to the company, which has never shut down on a regularly schedule day. Baldor workers have continued to fill food orders during the toughest of times: dozens of blizzards, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11.

Starting out in 1946 as Balducci’s fruit stand, located in Greenwich Village, Baldor became a trusted supplier to famed Manhattan restaurants over the years, and today sells ingredients to the likes of Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin, Lilia and Carbone.

A solid 12% of the business came from grocery store sales leading up to the crisis, though, and Baldor has also seen that business balloon in the past few days, Walker says.

“We want to get that food out into the public. Dire times call for dire measures,” adds Walker. “We buy every single day. We only carry two-days worth of inventory at any given time. We are able to adjust pretty quickly.”

Source