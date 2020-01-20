Former CIO Kim Stevenson Joins NetApp As SVP And GM Of NetApp’s Largest Product Group

New NetApp exec Kim Stevenson

At NetApp, our mission is to help our customers change the world with data. As we kick off a new decade, it’s clear that data, and the technologies to manage it, are at an inflection point: AI is seeing real use-cases; the advent of 5G is poised to revolutionize edge computing; hybrid multicloud is giving organizations more control and flexibility over their data than ever before.

Kim Stevenson has been named General Manager of NetApp’s Foundational Data Services Business Unit, reporting to Brad Anderson, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the NetApp Cloud Infrastructure and Storage, Systems, and Software business units.

This represents a continued climb for Stevenson, who was once the Chief Information Officer of Intel. While at Intel, she rose to become the Chief Operating Officer of the Client, IoT and System Architecture Group. Most recently, she was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Data Center Products and Solutions at Lenovo.

When noting Stevenson’s appointment, Anderson said, “The potential of data to change the world has never been more evident than it is today…That’s why I’m excited to [welcome] Kim Stevenson to the NetApp team. As SVP and GM of our Foundational Data Services Business Unit (FDSBU), Kim…will [manage] our largest business unit and [help] to lead the charge into a new era for NetApp…She will use this diverse experience to tackle the business challenges customers care about most and simplify the overall IT experience for a world that is growing only more complex.”

For her part, Stevenson noted, “I joined NetApp because the company’s potential is clearly enormous. From my experience working with enterprise tech leaders, only NetApp is so deeply embedded across every stack that companies are relying on to power digital transformation and better harness data for today’s world. The company’s partnerships with the biggest public cloud providers, its engaged ecosystem, and diverse portfolio across storage solutions and data services, give it a great position. I’m excited to help realize this potential and keep NetApp ahead of the market.”

Stevenson also noted that application workloads are a primary decision point for infrastructure decisions within the enterprise. “With use-cases like AI-powered video surveillance, as an example, drastically changing the game when it comes to storing and managing data, our opportunity at NetApp is to think from the workload down to the infrastructure – but ultimately, delver value propositions on workloads themselves. And we have an incredible arsenal to do that,” she said.

Stevenson also serves on the boards of Skyworks Solutions and Boston Private. She is a past board member of Cloudera and Riverbed Technology, among other organizations.

