Former CNBC Anchor Michelle Caruso Cabrera Enters NY Congressional Race

filed paperwork to run in New York’s 14th Congressional district. She’ll be challening Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary, slated for June 23.

Caruso-Cabrera left CNBC in September 2018 to join the board of directors for financial services firm Beneficient, but remained as a contributor for the network. She will step away from that role for the duration of the campaign.

CNBC broke the news of her congressional run. She already activated a campaign website and shared the news on social media today with this message:

"I’m running for NY-14 to fight for the people of Queens & the Bronx. As a daughter and granddaughter of Cuban and Italian immigrants, I am living the American Dream."

Earlier this morning on Squawk on the Street, CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers reported he spoke with Caruso-Cabrera via phone. He shared that during that conversation, she told him her reason for running: "having worked my way to a terrific career, I want everyone to have the chances I had at the American dream."

According to Javers, the former anchor said "this is a winnable race" for her.

Caruso-Cabrera joined CNBC in 1998. During her time at the network, she was a co-anchor of Power Lunch and chief international correspondent.

Before CNBC, she spent four years as a general assignment reporter at WTSP-TV, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg.

Fluent in Spanish, she began her career as a producer at Univision network in 1991.

